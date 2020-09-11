Programming Leftovers
Erlang Is Seeing Work On "BeamAsm" - A JIT Compiler Yielding Much Performance Uplift
Lukas Larsson of Erlang Solutions is proposing "BeamAsm" as a JIT compiler for the Erlang virtual machine.
Erlang/OTP could soon be the latest programming language featuring a just-in-time compiler. With BeamAsm, Erlang instructions are turned into native code on x86-64 making use of ASMJIT. While at the moment only x86-64 is working, support for ARM 64-bit is also in the works.
Logic makes me hungry
A nicety of Erlang is one can do away with the classical true/false logic in your program flow. This usually takes the form of if statements in other languages. When I have zero will-power, I have noticed it’s this brand of logic that piles up quickly and wears me out.
So, how do we control the flow of a program then? In Erlang we tend to eschew decisions and hand them off to other functions that will deal with the particulars. This is where pattern matching comes in. Humans are amazing at pattern matching. We are pretty good at logic, too, but if you have ever noticed a subway-car full of ‘Candy-Crush’ playing commuters, you will tend to agree with me.
Static Site Generators Revisited
I’ve really enjoyed learning Jekyll and how it all fits together. I really like the simplicity of it, but I think that simplicity is due to the fact that Dad’s Notebook is a really simple site. A blog, about and contact pages, that’s it.
If I were to start implementing a lot of the more complicated features of this site, such as comments, a newsletter and some IndieWeb goodness, I think managing the site with Jekyll would become a lot of work.
I’m going to stick with WordPress for this site, but never say never. Having a simple site like Dad’s Notebook on Jekyll is fun, and it adds an interesting dimension to producing content, but I think moving a bigger, more complicated site like this would be too much like hard work.
mlocate slowness
That is just changing mbsstr to strstr. Which I guess causes trouble for EUC_JP locales or something? But guys, scanning linearly through millions of entries is sort of outdated
Russ Allbery: PGP::Sign 1.03
Part of the continuing saga to clean up CPAN testing failures with this module. Test reports uncovered a tighter version dependency for the flags I was using for GnuPG v2 (2.1.23) and a version dependency for GnuPG v1 (1.4.20). As with the previous release, I'm now skipping tests if the version is too old, since this makes the CPAN test results more useful to me.
I also took advantage of this release to push the Debian packaging to Salsa (and the upstream branch as well since it's easier) and update the package metadata, as well as add an upstream metadata file since interest in that in Debian appears to have picked up again.
Expand one into two - CY's Take on TWC#077
I found that I gained unnecessary promotion due to being in a GMT+8.00 timezone - my blogpost appears on the top of http://blogs.perl.org for longer hours.
How to use Jupyter Notebook for practicing python programs
A Jupyter notebook is a web-based tool that lets us write, run and share live code, visualizations, and instructions among friends, students, and teachers. It's a powerful tool to interactively develop and present data science projects.
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxlii) stackoverflow python report
Henri Sivonen: Rust 2021
I wish either the Rust Foundation itself or at least a sibling organization formed at the same time was domiciled in the EU. Within the EU, Germany looks like the appropriate member state.
Instead of simply treating the United States as the default jurisdiction for the Rust Foundation, I wish a look is taken at the relative benefits of other jurisdictions. The Document Foundation appears to be precedent of Germany recognizing Free Software development as having a public benefit purpose.
Even if the main Foundation ends up in the United States, I still think a sibling organization in the EU would be worthwhile. A substantial part of the Rust community is in Europe and in Germany specifically. Things can get problematic when the person doing the work resides in Europe but entity with the money is in the United States. It would be good to have a Rust Foundation-ish entity that can act as an European Economic Area-based employer.
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.38 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled for this coming week! The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub. If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.38 platform, you can test your application against the 3.38beta branch of the Flathub Beta repository. You can also try the experimental VM image, available here for a limited time only (Note: If you use Boxes, you need a recent version (=> 3.37.90)): https://gnome-build-meta.s3.amazonaws.com/3.37.92/gnome_os_installer.iso We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.37.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.37.92/gnome-3.37.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/sources/ WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! -------------------------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.38, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our colorful 3.38 page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable For a quick overview of the GNOME schedule, please see: https://wiki.gnome.org/Schedule Cheers, Javier Jardón Cabezas GNOME Release TeamAlso: GNOME 3.38 RC2 Released With Last Minute Changes
