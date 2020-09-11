Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 14th of September 2020 12:01:31 AM
Linux
  • Best Email Clients for Linux Mint 20

    Whenever we talk about the processes of sending and receiving emails, two main entities come into play i.e. the email client and the email server. For the scope of this article, we are only concerned with the email client entity. An email client is basically the user-side interface of the emailing process which is also known as the mail user agent. The job of an email client is to read and manage user emails. Therefore, in this article, we will be talking about the three best email clients for Linux Mint 20.

  • Best Python IDEs for Linux Mint 20

    IDE stands for Integrated Development Environment. An IDE is an application or software that provides many different features for software development. The main components of an IDE include a code editor, a debugger, and automation tools. Apart from these basic components, each IDE also offers a wide range of unique features. Python is a powerful programming language and there are lots of options available for an IDE in this language. However, when working with the Linux operating system, the options provided by IDEs may seem somewhat limited. This article seeks to remove this misconception by providing a list of the three best Python IDEs in Linux Mint 20.

  • Best Linux Mint 20 Remote Desktops

    If you are a support engineer or a system administrator, it must be your routine to come across situations in which you need to troubleshoot different machines and resolve the issues with them so that their users can continue doing their work smoothly. However, there are situations when you do not have the physical access to such problematic devices i.e. you might be residing somewhere else at the time when the problem occurred with a system and it is impossible for you to visit it physically. In such situations, all you need is a remote desktop client with which you can gain complete access to a remotely located machine and can resolve its issues. Therefore, in this article, we will be sharing with you the three best Linux Mint 20 remote desktops.

  • Best Screen Recorders for Linux Mint 20

    If you are fond of creating video tutorials for different software products, then you might have come across the need of recording your screen multiple times. This enables you to walk the viewers through the whole installation and usage process which makes it very easy for them to understand what is happening. Screen recorders ease this task by capturing your screen as you perform any activity and then saving it in video format. Therefore, today we will be sharing with you a list of the three best screen recorders for Linux Mint 20.

Security Leftovers

  • Ransomware to blame for nearly half the cyber-insurance claims filed in early 2020

    Ransomware attacks were the cause of 41% of the cyber-insurance claims filed over the first six months of 2020, according to a report published by Coalition, a cyber-insurance vendor that compiled the data based on findings from 25,000 small and medium-sized companies in the U.S. and Canada. Coalition reported a 47% increase in the number of ransomware attacks, with the average size of the demand jumping by 46% over the time period in question.

  • Reproducible wheels at SecureDrop

    SecureDrop workstation project's packages are reproducible. We use prebuilt wheels (by us) along with GPG signatures to verify and install them using pip during the Debian package building step. But, the way we built those wheels (standard pip command), they were not reproducible. To fix this problem, Jennifer Helsby (aka redshfitzero) built a tool and the results are available at https://reproduciblewheels.com/. Every night her tool is building the top 100 + our dependency packages on Debian Buster and verifies the reproducibly of them. She has a detailed write up on the steps.

  • New vulnerability fixes in Python 2.7 (and PyPy)

    As you probably know (and aren’t necessarily happy about it), Gentoo is actively working on eliminating Python 2.7 support from packages until end of 2020. Nevertheless, we are going to keep the Python 2.7 interpreter much longer because of some build-time dependencies. While we do that, we consider it important to keep Python 2.7 as secure as possible. The last Python 2.7 release was in April 2020. Since then, at least Gentoo and Fedora have backported CVE-2019-20907 (infinite loop in tarfile) fix to it, mostly because the patch from Python 3 applied cleanly to Python 2.7. I’ve indicated that Python 2.7 may contain more vulnerabilities, and two days ago I’ve finally gotten to audit it properly as part of bumping PyPy.

KDE: Linux App Summit, Oxygen Reboot, and Develop.kde.org

  • 3 days to sends your talks to Linux App Summit 2020!

    Head to https://linuxappsummit.org/cfp/ and talk about all those nice [Linux] Apps you're working on!

  • O² or Oxygen all over again, aka Oxygen Reboot, maybe O squared?

    Ok starting to get a bit more serious because, well I have to, this new thing is something that I had as a plan since the end of Oxygen.. Something on the realm of... "How would I do it now that I know what I did not knew wen this started....." But even before that I had to come to terms with the present at the time design ethos. AKA the flatness. I have to be honest was not my thing, still is not my thing, I get it, but I got pretty good at disguising my design limitations under layers of more design, decoration, skeomorphism, gradients etc.. I had to, take my time to discover what I was a designer, and also I was burned out on KDE again look at the hours mentioned... And real life and work was work enough. And so a few years passed... In what today seams eons ago in Qt world Summit I got to have diner with Good Friend Eike Hein, that challenged me to get back (aka if anything goes terribly wrong you know the reasons name). And that was it i was decided.... some day I would be back.... Cue in 2020. A year that will be...yeah.. Specially by me, with 2 of the most important people in my life gone (not Covid related). Finally Akademy 2020, I got to do a Design/Workshop thingy, had to prepare for it think about it. witch meant thinking of just how much fun I had doing KDE stuf. and it was great. meeting the people way greater... and that was it, I was hooked again...

  • Develop.kde.org

    The long term goal of this new website is to increase the first and third parties use of the KDE Frameworks and development tools. To achieve this goal, this website will provide high quality and complete documentation about the usage of the KDE Frameworks and other libraries (a quite ambitious goal I know), but also provide marketting content for the libraries to offer them a bigger visibility in the internet. The more short term and more realistic goal is to import the existing tutorials available from various places (techbase, the framework book, the plasma mobile docs and other more hidden places. And more importantly while importing the content, also update and improve it and allow other in the community to review the content for correctness. Another big task is to better organize the content in logical sections.

Screencasts/Audiocasts: Deepin 20 Run Through, Snaps, Test and Code (Python) and GNU World Order

  • Deepin 20

    Today we are looking at Deepin 20. It comes with Debian 10, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 800MB - 1.4GB of ram when idling

  • Deepin 20 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Deepin 20.

    •        
  • Snap: Linux's Most Controversial Universal Packaging System

    Recently I discussed AppImage's on this channel which I'm sort of a fan of so I thought why not also talk about Snap packages which I think it would be fair to describe as the most controversial universal packaging systems that exist on Linux. This has gone so far to the point where some distros such as Linux Mint have disabled support for them out of the box due to some issues involving the Chromium package.

    •        
  • Test and Code: 130: virtualenv activation prompt consistency across shells - an open source dev and test adventure - Brian Skinn

    virtualenv supports six shells: bash, csh, fish, xonsh, cmd, posh. Each handles prompts slightly differently. Although the virtualenv custom prompt behavior should be the same across shells, Brian Skinn noticed inconsistencies. He set out to fix those inconsistencies. That was the start of an adventure in open source collaboration, shell prompt internals, difficult test problems, and continuous integration quirks.

  • GNU World Order 371

    Get started with containers with **lxc**. Also covered in this episode: the **lzip** command.

GNOME 3.37.92 Released

Hi,

The second release candidate for 3.38 is here! Remember this is the
end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final
release is scheduled for this coming week!

The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub.
If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.38 platform, you can test your
application against the 3.38beta branch of the Flathub Beta
repository.

You can also try the experimental VM image, available here for a
limited time only (Note: If you use Boxes, you need a recent version
(=> 3.37.90)):
https://gnome-build-meta.s3.amazonaws.com/3.37.92/gnome_os_installer.iso

We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made
without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification
to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project
(gnome-doc-list@).

Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made
without approval from the release-team.  Translation and documentation
can continue.

If you want to compile GNOME 3.37.92, you can use the official
BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build
sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the
dependencies on your host system:

https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.37.92/gnome-3.37.92.tar.xz

The list of updated modules and changes is available here:

https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/NEWS

The source packages are available here:

https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/sources/


WARNING! WARNING! WARNING!
--------------------------

This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is
buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking
purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development
status.

For more information about 3.38, the full schedule, the official module
lists and the proposed module lists, please see our colorful 3.38 page:
  https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable

For a quick overview of the GNOME schedule, please see:
  https://wiki.gnome.org/Schedule


Cheers,
Javier Jardón Cabezas
GNOME Release Team
