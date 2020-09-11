Best of Linux Mint 20
Best Email Clients for Linux Mint 20
Whenever we talk about the processes of sending and receiving emails, two main entities come into play i.e. the email client and the email server. For the scope of this article, we are only concerned with the email client entity. An email client is basically the user-side interface of the emailing process which is also known as the mail user agent. The job of an email client is to read and manage user emails. Therefore, in this article, we will be talking about the three best email clients for Linux Mint 20.
Best Python IDEs for Linux Mint 20
IDE stands for Integrated Development Environment. An IDE is an application or software that provides many different features for software development. The main components of an IDE include a code editor, a debugger, and automation tools. Apart from these basic components, each IDE also offers a wide range of unique features. Python is a powerful programming language and there are lots of options available for an IDE in this language. However, when working with the Linux operating system, the options provided by IDEs may seem somewhat limited. This article seeks to remove this misconception by providing a list of the three best Python IDEs in Linux Mint 20.
Best Linux Mint 20 Remote Desktops
If you are a support engineer or a system administrator, it must be your routine to come across situations in which you need to troubleshoot different machines and resolve the issues with them so that their users can continue doing their work smoothly. However, there are situations when you do not have the physical access to such problematic devices i.e. you might be residing somewhere else at the time when the problem occurred with a system and it is impossible for you to visit it physically. In such situations, all you need is a remote desktop client with which you can gain complete access to a remotely located machine and can resolve its issues. Therefore, in this article, we will be sharing with you the three best Linux Mint 20 remote desktops.
Best Screen Recorders for Linux Mint 20
If you are fond of creating video tutorials for different software products, then you might have come across the need of recording your screen multiple times. This enables you to walk the viewers through the whole installation and usage process which makes it very easy for them to understand what is happening. Screen recorders ease this task by capturing your screen as you perform any activity and then saving it in video format. Therefore, today we will be sharing with you a list of the three best screen recorders for Linux Mint 20.
