today's leftovers
-
Coding for concentration with Digital Making at Home
-
India’s ambitious non personal data report should put privacy first, for both individuals and communities
After over a year’s deliberation, the Kris Gopalakrishnan Committee released its draft report on non-personal data regulation in India last month. The report is one of the first comprehensive articulations of how non-personal data should be regulated by any country and breaks new ground in interesting ways. While seemingly well intentioned, many of the reports recommendations leave much to be desired in both clarity and feasibility of implementation. In Mozilla’s response to the public consultation, we have argued for a consultative and rights respecting approach to non-personal data regulation that benefits communities, individuals and businesses alike while upholding their privacy and autonomy.
We welcome the consultation, and believe the concept of non-personal data will benefit from a robust public discussion. Such a process is essential to creating a rights-respecting law compatible with the Indian Constitution and its fundamental rights of equality, liberty and privacy.
-
PHP on the road to the 8.0.0 release
Version 8.0.0 Beta 3 is released. It's now enter the stabilisation phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users.
RPM are available in the remi-php80 repository for Fedora ≥ 31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS), or in the php:remi-8.0 stream, and as Software Collection in the remi-safe repository (or remi for Fedora)
-
Overcoming resistance to open management
In this installment of our "Managing with Open Values" series, I chat again with Braxton, Director of Pricing for a nationwide U.S. insurance company and people manager.
In June 2018, Braxton reached out to Red Hatters in the Open Organization community. He wanted to learn more about how both he and his team could work differently—using open values. We were happy to help. So I co-organized a workshop on open organization principles for Braxton and his team—and kept in touch afterward, so I could learn about his adventure in becoming more open.
In this second interview (which includes collaborators Tracy Guiliani, industrial/organizational psychologist and expert in associate engagement, and Bryan Behrenshausen), we explored what it was like to learn firsthand about open source values, and how to use them to transform an organization. In particular, we discussed the value of feedback, managing resistance to using open values, and how the management practice of creating shared purpose caused unexpected benefits for a team with dissimilar roles. It's another enlightening conversation, one that allowed us to witness—directly—how someone transformed Open Organization community-driven workshop material into dynamic change with benefits for him, his team, and his organization.
The open-source community dumps the swag bag in favor of supporting STEM education
Guagenti and Janet Matsuda (pictured, left), chief marketing officer at Sysdig, spoke with theCUBE for a Women in Tech special feature on the KubeCon for Good initiative to reward attendance with donations instead of “stuff.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 643 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
KDE: Linux App Summit, Oxygen Reboot, and Develop.kde.org
Screencasts/Audiocasts: Deepin 20 Run Through, Snaps, Test and Code (Python) and GNU World Order
GNOME 3.37.92 Released
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.38 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled for this coming week! The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub. If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.38 platform, you can test your application against the 3.38beta branch of the Flathub Beta repository. You can also try the experimental VM image, available here for a limited time only (Note: If you use Boxes, you need a recent version (=> 3.37.90)): https://gnome-build-meta.s3.amazonaws.com/3.37.92/gnome_os_installer.iso We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.37.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.37.92/gnome-3.37.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/sources/ WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! -------------------------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.38, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our colorful 3.38 page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable For a quick overview of the GNOME schedule, please see: https://wiki.gnome.org/Schedule Cheers, Javier Jardón Cabezas GNOME Release TeamAlso: GNOME 3.38 RC2 Released With Last Minute Changes
Recent comments
1 hour 58 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 48 min ago