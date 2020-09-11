KDE Plasma vs. Neon
As the years have progressed, Linux has seen remarkable improvement in its features. From being a mere, simplistic server-based architecture, Linux has evolved into something far more complex, used to develop desktop applications. If security and reliability are a priority, Linux tops the list of alternates, considering the fact that it has severe guidelines that strictly follow the ideology of free and open-source.
Privacy is one of the most sought-after aspects in recent times, further adding to the inherent value of Linux systems. If these reasons did not clarify its superiority enough, the fact that it has smooth, effortless performance, fast speed, and light interface clearly gives Linux an edge over Windows.
Spritely Goblins v0.7 released!
I'm delighted to say that Spritely Goblins v0.7 has been released! This is the first release featuring CapTP support (ie, "capability-secure distributed/networked programming support"), which is a huge milestone for the project! Okay, caveat... there are still some things missing from the CapTP stuff so far; you can only set up a bidirectional connection between two machines, and can't "introduce" capabilities to other machines on the network. Also setting up connections is an extremely manual process. Both of those should be improved in the next release. But still! Goblins can now be used to easily write distributed programs! And Goblins' CapTP code even includes such wild features as distributed garbage collection!
Debian Project Leader Jonathan Carter: Wootbook / Tongfang laptop
I’ve been reading a bunch of positive reviews about the Tuxedo Pulse 14 and KDE Slimbook 14. Both look like great AMD laptops, supports up to 64GB of RAM and clearly runs Linux well. I also noticed that they look quite similar, and after some quick searches it turns out that these are made by Tongfang and that its model number is PF4NU1F. I also learned that a local retailer (Wootware) sells them as the Wootbook. I’ve seen one of these before although it was an Intel-based one, but it looked like a nice machine and I was already curious about it back then. After struggling for a while to find a local laptop with a Ryzen CPU and that’s nice and compact and that breaks the 16GB memory barrier, finding this one that jumped all the way to 64GB sealed the deal for me.
Linux 5.9-rc5
Things look fairly normal (except when I look out the window, and the world is all gray from the wildfires) and nothing huge here stands out. The most noticeable change in the diffstat is likely the revert of some i915 relocation changs that caused problems, along with some regulator core locking fixes. And they look big only in comparison to the rest of it. Other than that this is just a fair amount - about par for the course for the rc5 timeframe - of small stuff. About three quarters of it to drivers or dts files. Outside of that, there's some arch updates (much of it kvm-related), along with some documentation fixes and minor filesystem fixes. It all looks pretty harmless and small. The appended shortlog gives a (boring) overview of the details. So aside from the smoke from the fires, and a performance regression I'm still looking at, things look normal. [ I feel like I should insert the "This is fine" dog cartoon meme here as the world burns around me ] Stay inside (if you're on the US West coast, at least), stay safe, but please test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.9-rc5 Looks Fairly Normal Aside From Wildfires + Performance Regression
