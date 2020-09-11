Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 14th of September 2020 03:01:57 AM

Over the years, Linux has greatly evolved from having a simple server-based architecture to now being used in the development of desktop applications. Linux follows the guidelines that it has set strictly and thus builds upon the idea of everything being free and open-source, making it an extremely reliable and secure alternative to look at, keeping in mind all the privacy issues that have taken root in the last couple of years.

In addition to this, it is silky smooth and has an immaculate performance that does not eat up too much memory resource of your system, which, in turn, has made it much faster and lighter compared to Windows. With so many powerful features bundled inside of it, it is by no surprise to see it rise so much in popularity among the desktop community.

The most fascinating thing about Linux appears to be the variety of distributions out there that have been built on the Linux Kernel and comprise all its major features along with having some of its own to distinguish among themselves. Among these, the ones that have dominated the Linux world have been the KDE and GNOME communities which are the two go-to desktop environments for Linux.

Hence, in this article, we will be looking at their pros and cons and how they both compare against each other.