FuryBSD 2020-Q3 The world’s first OpenZFS based live image

BSD

FuryBSD is a tool to test drive stock FreeBSD desktop images in read write mode to see if it will work for you before installing. In order to provide the most reliable experience possible while preserving the integrity of the system the LiveCD now leverages ZFS, compression, replication, a memory file system, and reroot (pivot root).

13.0 coming next year will build on this by allowing further enhancements to this solution with the added ztd compression support. Work is also underway with the GhostBSD development team to see if this new methodology is a good fit for that project, and can be integrated.

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Linux Action News, and Open Source Security Podcast

  • This Week in Linux 116: Blender 2.90, Fedora ThinkPad Laptop, Nvidia RTX 3000, PinePhone & More

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of great news with new releases from Blender with version 2.90. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbons with Fedora Linux are now available to order. NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3000 Series have been launched. Manjaro Edition of the PinePhone from Pine64 has been announced. We’ll also take a look at a fantastic article that is on FrontPageLinux.com right now about the History of Unix & Linux. Later in the show, we’ll check out a new release from the team at Linux From Scratch and a new Container based distro from Amazon called Bottlerocket. Linux Mint releases their cool Warpinator tool as a Flatpak and Nitrux announced a pretty big change in their distro structure that will be interesting to see the community reaction for. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Linux Action News 154

    Our hands-on review of Android 11, and our thoughts on the possible consequences of Nvidia buying Arm Holdings for $40bn. Plus why our long-term view for Mozilla took a turn for the worse this week, and two recent enterprise wins for Desktop Linux.

  • Josh Bressers/Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 215 – Real security is boring

    Josh and Kurt talk about attacking open source. How serious is the threat of developers being targeted or a git repo being watched for secret security fixes? The reality of it all is there are many layers in a security journey, the most important things you can do are also the least exciting.

Spritely Goblins v0.7 released!

I'm delighted to say that Spritely Goblins v0.7 has been released! This is the first release featuring CapTP support (ie, "capability-secure distributed/networked programming support"), which is a huge milestone for the project! Okay, caveat... there are still some things missing from the CapTP stuff so far; you can only set up a bidirectional connection between two machines, and can't "introduce" capabilities to other machines on the network. Also setting up connections is an extremely manual process. Both of those should be improved in the next release. But still! Goblins can now be used to easily write distributed programs! And Goblins' CapTP code even includes such wild features as distributed garbage collection! Read more

Debian Project Leader Jonathan Carter: Wootbook / Tongfang laptop

I’ve been reading a bunch of positive reviews about the Tuxedo Pulse 14 and KDE Slimbook 14. Both look like great AMD laptops, supports up to 64GB of RAM and clearly runs Linux well. I also noticed that they look quite similar, and after some quick searches it turns out that these are made by Tongfang and that its model number is PF4NU1F. I also learned that a local retailer (Wootware) sells them as the Wootbook. I’ve seen one of these before although it was an Intel-based one, but it looked like a nice machine and I was already curious about it back then. After struggling for a while to find a local laptop with a Ryzen CPU and that’s nice and compact and that breaks the 16GB memory barrier, finding this one that jumped all the way to 64GB sealed the deal for me. Read more

