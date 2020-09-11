Language Selection

Xfce 4.16 - New Features and Release Date

The lightweight desktop environment Xfce project announced the details about the next version Xfce 4.16. Here we take a look at the new features and release dates. Read more

FuryBSD 2020-Q3 The world’s first OpenZFS based live image

FuryBSD is a tool to test drive stock FreeBSD desktop images in read write mode to see if it will work for you before installing. In order to provide the most reliable experience possible while preserving the integrity of the system the LiveCD now leverages ZFS, compression, replication, a memory file system, and reroot (pivot root). 13.0 coming next year will build on this by allowing further enhancements to this solution with the added ztd compression support. Work is also underway with the GhostBSD development team to see if this new methodology is a good fit for that project, and can be integrated.FuryBSD 2020-Q3 The world’s first OpenZFS based live image Read more

How does KDE compare with Mate in detail

The evolution of Linux has been extraordinary as no one could have imagined how an architecture that only supported the Intel 80×86 processor could go on to become the fastest-growing operating system in today’s market. After numerous setbacks and loads of struggles, the usership of Linux has reached a figure in the millions and it has established itself at the heart of several widely known enterprises. As Linux follows the ideology of the open-source movement, it can be installed free of charge and this has, in turn, has led to it becoming an affordable choice for many organizations. On top of this, Linux offers a system that can easily be tweaked and set according to the interests of the users. This customizable nature of Linux also allows it to provide more control to the user, making it more preferable for the industry. Linux itself has several different forms of itself, each being tailored to their specific sets of users. From this large list, KDE and Mate are two quite well-known and popular desktop environments, and thus the reason why we would be making them the topic of our discussion in this article. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Linux Action News, and Open Source Security Podcast

  • This Week in Linux 116: Blender 2.90, Fedora ThinkPad Laptop, Nvidia RTX 3000, PinePhone & More

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of great news with new releases from Blender with version 2.90. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbons with Fedora Linux are now available to order. NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3000 Series have been launched. Manjaro Edition of the PinePhone from Pine64 has been announced. We’ll also take a look at a fantastic article that is on FrontPageLinux.com right now about the History of Unix & Linux. Later in the show, we’ll check out a new release from the team at Linux From Scratch and a new Container based distro from Amazon called Bottlerocket. Linux Mint releases their cool Warpinator tool as a Flatpak and Nitrux announced a pretty big change in their distro structure that will be interesting to see the community reaction for. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Linux Action News 154

    Our hands-on review of Android 11, and our thoughts on the possible consequences of Nvidia buying Arm Holdings for $40bn. Plus why our long-term view for Mozilla took a turn for the worse this week, and two recent enterprise wins for Desktop Linux.

  • Josh Bressers/Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 215 – Real security is boring

    Josh and Kurt talk about attacking open source. How serious is the threat of developers being targeted or a git repo being watched for secret security fixes? The reality of it all is there are many layers in a security journey, the most important things you can do are also the least exciting.

