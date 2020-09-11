Games: Godot Engine, Kind Words, FOBIA - St. Dinfna Hotel, Albion Online and More Godot Engine documentation is about to get much better with a new hire Godot Engine is one of the most exciting, most advanced free and open source game engines around and it's improving when looking at all angles. While the continue polishing the current 3.x release series, and working continues on Godot 4 which will bring with it a huge advancement to their 3D rendering with Vulkan, there's a lot more going on. Recently, it was announced that they've hired Nathan from GDQuest in a part-time basis to go over all of the existing documentation and just make it better.

Kind Words, the game about writing nice anonymous letters gets a little sweeter 2019's Kind Words from Popcannibal is probably one of the sweetest ideas for a game ever made, and with it being a year old the developer went back to give it a bit of an upgrade. The full title, Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to), is a bit of a mouthful but that's pretty much exactly what it is. A simple game about getting help and helping others, while you listen to some soothing tunes. I genuinely love it and funnily enough, I've left it open plenty to have some chill out beats to write to so it works as advertised for sure. As a game though? Surprisingly people are very nice inside it. Popcannibal mentioned that over two million messages have been exchanged, so they came back to update it. There's a brand new Evergreen room if the others weren't to your liking. This comes along with a bunch of new sticks too because you can never have enough.

Stadia is getting Risk of Rain 2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Scott Pilgrim and more Google have announced multiple new titles are coming to their Linux and Vulkan powered game streaming service, Stadia. This includes some pretty big and popular titles. First up is the thoroughly challenging and extremely popular third-person action roguelike Risk of Rain 2, this one was actually confirmed directly by Hopoo Games. They may be a smaller studio but it's one of 2020's biggest Windows releases. No word on them supporting the Linux desktop with it but it does work with Steam Play Proton. Since it's primarily an online game though, there's always the chance it will break with Proton. Interestingly, Hopoo Games said the Stadia version was thanks to support from Google and it will have an exclusive bonus map called 'Sundered Grove' made by their partners at Ghostpunch.

FOBIA - St. Dinfna Hotel is an upcoming psychological horror - try the demo Pulsatrix Studios are working on FOBIA - St. Dinfna Hotel, an upcoming psychological horror and it appears a number of readers are excited about this one. We've had quite a few emails and notifications about it, as they recently put up a demo with Linux support on Steam. Fobia is a first-person experience that focuses on mixing together environmental exploration, a little survival and some puzzle solving. You assume the role of a young journalist named Roberto, investigating supernatural events to get a bit of a career boost which leads you to the Santa Dinfna Hotel.

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure now has a Linux Beta Video game developer Ron Gilbert of Terrible Toybox has now put up an official Linux Beta for Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure. This follows on from Gilbert's adventure with switching to Linux, with them also getting their newer custom game engine running on Linux. You can actually see the source code used for Delores on GitHub. Seems things must be going well, since they made a new post on the official Thimbleweed Park forum which announced a Linux Beta.

Albion Online continues pulling in record player counts Albion Online is a 'sandbox' style MMO where you pretty much do whatever you please, and it's proving to be quite popular with a healthy growth in players. In early May of this year, the team at Sandbox Interactive mentioned how the player-count was continuing to rise with a it seeing a large jump in regularly players from March onwards. As of the latest update to how they're doing, things are looking really good for Albion Online. The post mentions how the population growth has continued, with a new peak 'Daily Average User count' of over 125,000 players.