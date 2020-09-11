today's howtos
-
Access any computer remotely with Anydesk on Linux
-
How to create bootable pendrive with linux or windows
-
How to acquire Linux server hardware and put it into production
-
How to Set Up a Remote Desktop with X2Go on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to Remove All Files in a Git Repository
-
How to Install Yii PHP Framework on Ubuntu
-
How to Install Kubuntu 20.04 LTS on VMware Workstation
-
How To Install Anbox on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
Create Temporary Emails From Command Line With Tmpmail
-
Create A Temporary Email From The Command Line With tmpmail
-
Install CentOS 8.2 KVM Guest on SparkyLinux2020.09 via Web Cockpit Console
-
Games: Godot Engine, Kind Words, FOBIA - St. Dinfna Hotel, Albion Online and More
Android Leftovers
Mark Text – simple and elegant open source Markdown editor
Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write. Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.
Banana Pi BPI-M5 Amlogic S905X3 SBC in the Works
Banana Pi BPI-M5 is an upcoming Amlogic S905X3 SBC following the Raspberry Pi form factor, and that is pretty similar to Hardkernel ODROID-C4 launched earlier this year with the same quad-core Cortex-A55 processor. BPI-M5 will come with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 16GB eMMC flash, and offers four USB 3.0 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and on HDMI 2.1 output port for 4K/8K video output.
