Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 14th of September 2020 08:01:55 PM

ArchEX developer Arne Exton informs 9to5Linux about the availability of a new version of his Arch Linux-based ArchEX Linux distribution, which now ships with a dual-desktop setup and latest kernel release.

ArchEX is a live Linux distribution for everyone who wants to use Arch Linux but doesn’t want to go to all the trouble of installing Arch Linux, which in 2020 is still a thing. It follows the same motto as Arch Linux, “Keep It Simple Stupid.”

The new ArchEX Linux release comes with the Deepin Desktop Environment or DDE, which everyone knows it’s an eye candy Linux desktop environment, from the Deepin 20 Linux distribution. Deepin Desktop 15.11 is included in this release.