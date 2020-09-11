Language Selection

ArchEX Linux Now Ships with Deepin and LXQt Desktops, Linux Kernel 5.8.8

Linux

ArchEX developer Arne Exton informs 9to5Linux about the availability of a new version of his Arch Linux-based ArchEX Linux distribution, which now ships with a dual-desktop setup and latest kernel release.

ArchEX is a live Linux distribution for everyone who wants to use Arch Linux but doesn’t want to go to all the trouble of installing Arch Linux, which in 2020 is still a thing. It follows the same motto as Arch Linux, “Keep It Simple Stupid.”

The new ArchEX Linux release comes with the Deepin Desktop Environment or DDE, which everyone knows it’s an eye candy Linux desktop environment, from the Deepin 20 Linux distribution. Deepin Desktop 15.11 is included in this release.

Mesa 20.3 + Linux 5.9 Is In Great Shape Against AMDVLK, AMDGPU-PRO

The Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" with its ACO back-end by default is now winning nearly across the board against not only AMD's AMDVLK Vulkan driver with LLVM back-end but also AMDGPU-PRO with the proprietary shader compiler back-end. Recently I wrapped up tests on a Radeon RX Vega 56, Radeon RX 5600 XT, Radeon RX 5700 XT, and Radeon VII graphics cards in a few different driver configurations... Read more

RPI4, Raspberry Pi OS and MATE desktop - Essential tweaks

Hear, hear. Today, I have a rather lengthy article for you. I want to show you all the different changes and tweaks I had to introduce to my Raspberry Pi 4 and its resident Raspberry Pi OS, in order to transform a fairly bland operating system into a stylish, eye-turning desktop. To that end, first step, I installed the MATE desktop environment. Similar to what we did with Ubuntu MATE, we will now tweak the MATE desktop on top of Raspberry Pi OS. Please note that most of the tips and tricks outlined in the other tutorial are valid and applicable here, but we need more. Now, take a deep breath and follow me, for there's quite some work ahead of us. Read more

Qbs 1.17 Released

  • Qbs 1.17.0 released

    We are elated to announce version 1.17.0 of the Qbs build tool. Qbs is a build automation tool designed for flexibility, speed and multi-platform development. It is particularly appreciated for its clean concept, easy-to-learn language and speed. Qbs has been formerly developed by The Qt Company, but since 2019 it is mostly driven by a community of volunteers.

  • Qbs 1.17 Released With This Build System Still Alive

    Back in late 2018 there was the decision by The Qt Company to deprecate Qbs in favor of CMake. The Qbs build system hasn't been actively worked on by The Qt Company in one year but some community members have been still hacking on it leading to today's Qbs 1.17 release. This build automation tool has nearly three hundred patches compared to the prior release. Qbs 1.17 adds a Cap'n Proto module for a C++ serialization protocol similar to Protobuf, many C/C++ support improvements, Apple Xcode 12.0 support on macOS including universal x86_64/ARM64 binaries, initial support for Qt 6, and Android support improvements.

today's howtos

