Graphics and Hardware: AMD, OpenGL/Vulkan, ARM/Nvidia and More
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 Vulkan Driver Released With Several Game Fixes
AMD has kicked off the new week with the release of AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 as their official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems derived in part from the same sources as their Windows Vulkan driver.
With AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 there is updating against the Vulkan 1.2.152 API as well as a change to eliminate an invisible copy of trace buffers on AMD APU platforms. Most interesting though with this routine update are the fixes, to which there are several game fixes.
AOMP 11.9 Released For OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
AOMP 11.9 was released on Friday as AMD's LLVM-based compiler with Clang for C/C++ and Flang for Fortran in offloading capable OpenMP code to Radeon GPUs.
AOMP 11.9 is AMD's latest work on their LLVM 11 derived code-base for OpenMP GPU compute until the necessary patches have worked their way eventually back into the upstream code-base.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Draw Parameters
Let’s talk about ARB_shader_draw_parameters. Specifically, let’s look at gl_BaseVertex.
In OpenGL, this shader variable’s value depends on the parameters passed to the draw command, and the value is always zero if the command has no base vertex.
In Vulkan, the value here is only zero if the first vertex is zero.
The difference here means that for arrayed draws without base vertex parameters, GL always expects zero, and Vulkan expects first vertex.
Hooray.
NVIDIA confirms $40 billion deal to buy Arm
Huge industry news to mention this morning! NVIDIA has confirmed they're buying Arm for $40 billion. This news comes after speculation over it for some time, which yesterday was finally announced.
Before getting wild with speculation about what will happen, NVIDIA noted a few keys points about the acquisition. Notably, they will actually keep the headquartered presence in Cambridge, UK and expand the R&D there with "establishing a world-class AI research and education center, and building an Arm/NVIDIA-powered AI supercomputer for groundbreaking research". Additionally, they will be continuing the same open-licensing model that Arm has along with "customer neutrality" and additionally they will be expanding Arm's IP licensing with some of NVIDIA's own tech.
Nothing is actually complete yet though, as these take time to go through all the proper channels. This includes regulatory approvals across he U.K., China, the European Union and the United States which they're estimating to take 18 months. See the full announcement here.
Nvidia will keep ARM licensing “neutral,” wants to license GPU tech, too
Nvidia has officially announced that it is buying ARM from SoftBank for $40 billion. The deal is one of the biggest tech acquisitions of all time and will see Nvidia control the world's most popular CPU architecture.
Nvidia's press release oddly paints the deal as primarily about "AI," saying the deal "brings together NVIDIA's leading AI computing platform with ARM's vast ecosystem to create the premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence." Nvidia apparently sees GPU-accelerated AI as its next big growth sector, and the company currently sells embedded systems for self-driving cars and multi-GPU systems for workstations and servers, offering high-teraflop deep-learning performance. Somehow it thinks ARM will help with this.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Milestone 2 Now Available For Testing
The second development release of the forthcoming Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now available for testing.
Following last month's debut of Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 M1 and the alpha of the new OpenBenchmarking.org, the second development release is now available ahead of the planned Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release in October.
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMD today released a new version of their Radeon GPU Profiler utility for Linux and Windows systems for profiling games/applications on Radeon graphics hardware under both Linux and Windows. Among the changes with this new Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release include: - Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, Radeon GPU Profiler continues to require AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan rather than Mesa's RADV Vulkan.
Mozilla Addons Blog: Extensions in Firefox 81
In Firefox 81, we have improved error messages for extension developers and updated user-facing notifications to provide more information on how extensions are modifying their settings. For developers, the menus.create API now provides more meaningful error messages when supplying invalid match or url patterns. This updated message should make it easier for developers to quickly identify and fix the error. In addition, webNavigation.getAllFrames and webNavigation.getFrame will return a promise resolved with null in case the tab is discarded, which is how these APIs behave in Chrome. Also: Mozilla applauds TRAI for maintaining the status quo on OTT regulation, upholding a key aspect of net neutrality in India
