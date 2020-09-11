Open Hardware and GNU/Linux in Devices
-
The TMD-1 is a Turing machine demonstrator
According to Michael Gardi, although you can find numerous stunning Turing machine implementations on the Internet, their complexity tends to detract from the simplicity of what a Turing machine actually does. In order to easily show how they work, he decided to create a demonstrator with the actual calculations handled by an Arduino Mega.
The console, dubbed TMD-1, displays a “tape” state on the top of the device using eight servo-controlled flip tiles that write 1s or 0s, while a series of lighted arrows indicate the program’s position. On the bottom surface, users can program instructions with magnetic tiles, and read the current machine state via LEDs.
-
An Introduction to Hardware Hacking
-
Explore the backyard and beyond with this FPV RC vehicle
If you want to build your own first-person view RC rover for some backyard exploration, this design by “MoreMorris” is a great place to start.
The tank-esque vehicle features a 3D-printed frame, including print-in-place tracks, and is able to traverse rough terrain as seen in the video below. Meanwhile, a servo-mounted FPV camera on top allows it to look left and right without swinging the body around.
Inside the vehicle, an Arduino Uno board controls its two motors with the help of an L298N driver module. User interface consists of a Nano-based remote, while communication is handled via a pair of nRF21L01 radio transceivers.
-
Board-Level Solutions Dress for IoT Duty
The kinds of networking and edge computing required by an IoT implementation can vary extremely from application to application. Especially in harsh environment situations, rugged board-level IoT gateways and edge modules make more sense than office-grade kinds of solutions. Traditional SBC vendors are filling these needs by crafting powerful embedded boards that include wireless connectivity such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
-
Rakwireless Launches WisBlock IoT Modular System Beta Testing Program
Rakwireless has launched several IoT evaluation boards such as RAK4260 LoRaWAN EVB relying on WisBlock modules comprised of a carrier board and a module. So far, those were always sold as part of evaluation boards, but now the company is trying to expand WisBlock use as a modular system, so users can easily build their custom systems, LEGO style.
-
Silicon Labs Introduces Bluetooth 5.2 BGM220S SiP and BGM220P PCB Module
-
Comet Lake-S systems provide PoE+ and optional PCIe or PCI
Vecow’s rugged “ECX-2200/2100 Series” embedded computers run Linux or Win 10 on 10th Gen Comet-Lake-S CPUs with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x SATA, 2x or 6x GbE with optional PoE+, 3x M.2, and PCI or PCIe x16 slots.
Vecow announced six embedded computers that follow its similarly 10th Gen Comet-Lake-S based ECX-2000 Series. The ECX-2200/2100 Series is larger, at 260 x 240 x 79mm, enabling a full-size PCIe x16 or PCI slot, depending on the model. The new series also adds a second DisplayPort, more DIO, and on some models, X-coded M12 connectors for the PoE+ ports.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 751 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMD today released a new version of their Radeon GPU Profiler utility for Linux and Windows systems for profiling games/applications on Radeon graphics hardware under both Linux and Windows. Among the changes with this new Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release include: - Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, Radeon GPU Profiler continues to require AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan rather than Mesa's RADV Vulkan.
Mozilla Addons Blog: Extensions in Firefox 81
In Firefox 81, we have improved error messages for extension developers and updated user-facing notifications to provide more information on how extensions are modifying their settings. For developers, the menus.create API now provides more meaningful error messages when supplying invalid match or url patterns. This updated message should make it easier for developers to quickly identify and fix the error. In addition, webNavigation.getAllFrames and webNavigation.getFrame will return a promise resolved with null in case the tab is discarded, which is how these APIs behave in Chrome. Also: Mozilla applauds TRAI for maintaining the status quo on OTT regulation, upholding a key aspect of net neutrality in India
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago