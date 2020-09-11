IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
The future of virtual conferences, service mesh, and more industry trends
As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends. Here are some of my and their favorite articles from that update.
Walicki with Watson
“Walicki with Watson” seems to be an appropriate way to introduce myself. As a member of the IBM Developer Advocacy team, I am eager to share my experiences with IBM Cloud and the powerful IBM Watson AI APIs. As an edge computing and IoT expert, I’m passionate about helping developers build custom edge, IoT and embedded Linux solutions for their industrial and enterprise use cases.
If you peer back in time, the computing industry has undergone epochal transformations. Once you experience that transformational technology, you’re quick to realize “This changes everything…” As a way of introducing myself to developers, I’ll rewind the cassette tape a bit and give you some background about my personal career evolution during important inflection points of the computing era.
[...]
Linux – In 1999, I was a founding member of the Linux Technology Leadership Council which established IBM’s Linux strategy and led to the establishment of the Linux Technology Center. For 17 years, I was the architect for the world’s largest enterprise Linux client desktop and desktop virtualization deployment ever conceived. Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the internal Linux@IBM Open Client initiative paved the way for corporate adoption of Linux. Open technologies, open standards, open source, and Linux have been a core IBM strategy.
I was at LinuxWorld 2001 when Sam Palmisano announced IBM’s billion dollar investment in Linux. Unequivocally, Linux has won. An entire generation of developers have contributed to making Linux great. Today, linux runs the internet and is the foundation of cloud computing. Arguably, Linux saved the mainframe, powers the world’s largest supercomputers, runs on the majority of smartphones in the world and it powers billions of IoT and edge devices. I could not imagine a greater opportunity to help Linux become even more pervasive!
Using Debian and RHEL troubleshootings containers on Kubernetes & OpenShift
You can connect to a running pod with oc/kubectl rsh pod_name, or start a copy of a running pod with oc debug pod_name, but as best practises recommend unprivileged, slim container images, where do you get sosreport, kdump, dig and nmap for troubleshooting ?
25 years and going strong: Why Java matters to the future of banks
Java has a long history with banks and financial institutions, but what about its future? Does Java have a place in a containerized, cloud-native future? We'd argue yes, especially with Quarkus a full-stack, Kubernetes-native Java framework.
Earlier this year, Java celebrated its 25th anniversary. As customer needs evolve, Java continues to stand the test of time, being one of the most in-demand and useful programming languages used in a variety of business applications. Banks and financial institutions, which are well-known for being conservative in the use of technology and hesitant to change, were early adopters of Java. They liked its stability, security models and innovation it has allowed.
In the 25 years since its release, Java has become an important language and platform for financial institutions. You'll find it running important workloads in many banks and financial institutions. When asked to choose between starting over or updating their existing applications to use cloud-native platforms, banks are likely to choose updating. With the introduction of Quarkus, banks can now continue to leverage Java, while also remaining competitive and innovative in the cloud-native, modern world.
Certificate transparency for web and mobile apps
If you have been following the area of security on the web closely, you’ve probably heard the term certificate transparency, but if you haven’t heard of certificate transparency, fret not. This blog post has you covered.
In this post, I’ll introduce you to the concept of certificate transparency and then delve into the actions you must take as an app developer in your web or mobile app to implement certificate transparency.
[...]
How much client-side validation is really necessary is a matter of debate. Most browsers perform client-side certificate transparency checks on certificates.
A compromised certificate affects all users of the certificate. Therefore, the malicious certificate needs to be detected only once whether you have a single user or a million users.
Third party tools exist that monitor certificate transparency logs for malicious certificates. Depending on your requirements, you can either choose to use such third party tools or simply perform client-side certificate transparency checks each time your mobile app connects to your server.
Red Hat Reinforces Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a Foundation for Sensitive Computing with Common Criteria Certification, Commercial Solutions for Classified Status
Join IBM Z’s Chief Penguin: 30 startups accepted in IBM’s Hyper Protect Accelerator
Last year, the IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator introduced 15 startups in the program’s very first cohort, and this year we will be announcing 30 additional companies in our upcoming Cohorts 2 & 3 during IBM Z Day on September 15!
Our team has spent the past four months assessing and interviewing global early-stage fintech, healthtech, and insurtech startups that handle highly sensitive personally identifiable information and increase access to essential services.
In an increasingly digital world, the value of customer data has never been greater, and the challenges of keeping data secure have never been more important to businesses and startups alike. ForgeRock reported that 97% of data breaches in 2018 targeted personally identifiable information, and nearly 60% of data breaches targeted health or financial data. As these incidents increase each year, it is our mission to support companies that prioritize keeping this customer information secure from tampering or hacking. Whether it is a healthtech startup disrupting how medical professionals share patient data, or a fintech startup innovating frictionless money transfer in Africa — the impact of keeping data secure will expand who can use and access these essential services.
How BBVA has automated processes with Red Hat’s open technologies
BBVA USA offers customer-focused retail and digital banking and serves thousands of customers a day. To maintain a high standard of customer experience, we realized that our back-end technology solutions needed an upgrade. That meant migrating the dozens of automated business rules engines that were running in legacy technology - and serving more than 150,000 business process requests per month, including requests for commercial loans, mortgages, and other critical services that are both crucial for building trust with customers and advancing the business. Historically, the framework that handled these requests was expensive and cumbersome to maintain, but in just six months, we have successfully implemented Red Hat technologies to migrate to BBVA Nextgen Platform RuleS Cloud Service. Seems impossible, right? Well, not when you have the right technologies - like enterprise open source tools from Red Hat - in place. Read on to learn how we did it.
[...]
The platform uses a combination of public and private clouds, with Red Hat OpenStack as the base on which to deploy and the business process management as a service process engine and RuleS rules engine for automation. There is also a monitoring component, with a real-time KPI dashboard. This means that there is just one console for every task.
Women Of Mainframe | Observability In Mainframe DevOps | Open Mainframe Summit
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMD today released a new version of their Radeon GPU Profiler utility for Linux and Windows systems for profiling games/applications on Radeon graphics hardware under both Linux and Windows. Among the changes with this new Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release include: - Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, Radeon GPU Profiler continues to require AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan rather than Mesa's RADV Vulkan.
Mozilla Addons Blog: Extensions in Firefox 81
In Firefox 81, we have improved error messages for extension developers and updated user-facing notifications to provide more information on how extensions are modifying their settings. For developers, the menus.create API now provides more meaningful error messages when supplying invalid match or url patterns. This updated message should make it easier for developers to quickly identify and fix the error. In addition, webNavigation.getAllFrames and webNavigation.getFrame will return a promise resolved with null in case the tab is discarded, which is how these APIs behave in Chrome. Also: Mozilla applauds TRAI for maintaining the status quo on OTT regulation, upholding a key aspect of net neutrality in India
