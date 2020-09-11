Programming Leftovers
-
Because of all of that, I have decided to start a new project called zedfs.com. The blog focuses strictly on ZFS, and I plan to post news and tutorials about ZFS. The plan is to post there biweekly, but we will see how I manage.
-
In this article, we are going to learn about the sizeof operator in C. It is a widely used unary operator in the embedded software development, which helps us to find out the size of the operand.
[...]
Understanding Sizeof
Before we dive into the sizeof operator discussion, Let us first understand the meaning of the operator. An Operator is represented by a token or symbol which is used to perform an operation such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, etc. upon values or variables (Operands). For example, “*” is the symbol that is used to represent the multiplication operation, and it works on two operands (result = a * b ;). This is an example of a binary operator.
However, if an operator works upon only one operand, we call such an operator as a unary operator. The sizeof operator is one of the unary operators that exist in C programming language and apparently, it operates only on one operand. The sizeof operator returns the size of the operand. That means, from the return value of Sizeof operator, we can clearly say how many bytes allocated to hold the particular operand in the computer memory.
-
Please follow the blog where I discuss the "Fibonacci Sum" and "Lonely X" task of "The Weekly Challenge - 077".
-
In this tutorial, we will learn how to slugify urls in Django.
A Slug is a short label for something, containing only letters, underscores or hyphens.
Slugs are generally used in URL, For example in a typical blog entry URL:
https://www.kodnito.com/posts/slugify-urls-in-django
In the url, the slugify-urls-in-django is the slug.
-
Hello, My name is Victory Chiamaka Wekwa, a graduate of Petroleum Engineering, Python developer, tech enthusiast, open source contributor and aspiring full stack developer.
[...]
I got into programming because I wanted to explore and be as good as my friends that were doing good.
-
In this tutorial, we will learn how to upload images to Cloudinary from a Django application.
-
Whether you’re just getting to know a dataset or preparing to publish your findings, visualization is an essential tool. Python’s popular data analysis library, pandas, provides several different options for visualizing your data with .plot(). Even if you’re at the beginning of your pandas journey, you’ll soon be creating basic plots that will yield valuable insights into your data.
-
Are you looking for opportunities to contribute to the Rust community? Have some spare time to donate? And maybe learn something interesting along the way?
Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More
-
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux" [Ed: Microsoft continues trying to turn Linux into proprietary Microsoft software when free software options already exist and work a lot better]
Microsoft engineers are sending out new kernel patches in looking to expand the Linux support around the Microsoft Hypervisor (Hyper-V).
While Linux already supports Hyper-V and in fact 50% or more of the VMs on Azure are Linux-based, what Microsoft is working on now is looking to add Linux root partition support with the Microsoft Hypervisor.
-
After all these years, the core developers of Linux keep innovating. New versions will be faster and more stable.
Linux runs pretty much everything: all 500 of the world's 500 fastest supercomputers; most of the public cloud, even on Microsoft Azure; and 74 percent of smartphones. Indeed, thanks to Android, Linux is the most popular end-user operating system, nudging out Windows by 4 percent (39% vs. 35%).
So, where does Linux go next? After covering Linux for almost all 29 years of its history and knowing pretty much anyone who's anyone in Linux development circles, up to and including Linus Torvalds, I think I have a clue.
-
Oracle is pleased to announce updated Oracle Linux Templates for Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager.
-
With Lenovo working to expand their Linux line-up and already Fedora being offered on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, more Linux support improvements are on the way.
As part of offering Fedora and other distributions on more of their products, Lenovo said they will be working more with ensuring good Linux hardware support on their behalf as well as better engaging their hardware partners along with getting involved with the likes of LVFS/Fwupd support. Red Hat engineers in particular have been working quite a bit on polishing up the Linux hardware support and more enhancements are on the way for Linux 5.10.
-
“… we used cassette tape [in school] because we didn’t have floppy disk drives.” – Parker Harris, co-founder of Salesforce.com
When you say, “I have Linux on my hard drive,” it means you have the operating system image stored on disk. Soon, though, it could mean it’s running on your hard drive. The drive itself will be running Linux. Yikes.
That’s the vision promulgated by microprocessor vendor ARM with its new Cortex-R82 design. It’s designed to smart-ify hard drives and SSDs (solid-state disks), to the point where they’re standalone computers in their own right. It pushes the concept of computational storage to its logical conclusion, where hard disks do their own data analysis locally, rather than just serve up bitstreams for some other computer to manage. The idea has been around for a while, but actual deployment has been limited mostly to academic and experimental installations.
The concept also leads to some weird technical, if not philosophical, thought experiments. Where’s the dividing line between disk drive and server? What happens when your storage is smarter than the computer it’s connected to? Where do applications live and where do they run? Is a super-smart hard drive more or less secure than the comparatively dumb ones we have today? And, how long before a “server” is nothing more than a dongle at the end of an Ethernet cable?
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMD today released a new version of their Radeon GPU Profiler utility for Linux and Windows systems for profiling games/applications on Radeon graphics hardware under both Linux and Windows.
Among the changes with this new Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release include:
- Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, Radeon GPU Profiler continues to require AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan rather than Mesa's RADV Vulkan.
Mozilla Addons Blog: Extensions in Firefox 81
In Firefox 81, we have improved error messages for extension developers and updated user-facing notifications to provide more information on how extensions are modifying their settings.
For developers, the menus.create API now provides more meaningful error messages when supplying invalid match or url patterns. This updated message should make it easier for developers to quickly identify and fix the error. In addition, webNavigation.getAllFrames and webNavigation.getFrame will return a promise resolved with null in case the tab is discarded, which is how these APIs behave in Chrome.
Also: Mozilla applauds TRAI for maintaining the status quo on OTT regulation, upholding a key aspect of net neutrality in India
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago