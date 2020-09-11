Programming Leftovers
-
My New Project: zedfs.com
Because of all of that, I have decided to start a new project called zedfs.com. The blog focuses strictly on ZFS, and I plan to post news and tutorials about ZFS. The plan is to post there biweekly, but we will see how I manage.
-
Sizeof operator in C language
In this article, we are going to learn about the sizeof operator in C. It is a widely used unary operator in the embedded software development, which helps us to find out the size of the operand.
[...]
Understanding Sizeof
Before we dive into the sizeof operator discussion, Let us first understand the meaning of the operator. An Operator is represented by a token or symbol which is used to perform an operation such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, etc. upon values or variables (Operands). For example, “*” is the symbol that is used to represent the multiplication operation, and it works on two operands (result = a * b . This is an example of a binary operator.
However, if an operator works upon only one operand, we call such an operator as a unary operator. The sizeof operator is one of the unary operators that exist in C programming language and apparently, it operates only on one operand. The sizeof operator returns the size of the operand. That means, from the return value of Sizeof operator, we can clearly say how many bytes allocated to hold the particular operand in the computer memory.
-
Week #77: Fibonacci Sum and Lonely X
Please follow the blog where I discuss the "Fibonacci Sum" and "Lonely X" task of "The Weekly Challenge - 077".
-
Mid September Software Releases 2020
-
Kodnito: Slugify Urls in Django
In this tutorial, we will learn how to slugify urls in Django.
A Slug is a short label for something, containing only letters, underscores or hyphens.
Slugs are generally used in URL, For example in a typical blog entry URL:
https://www.kodnito.com/posts/slugify-urls-in-django
In the url, the slugify-urls-in-django is the slug.
-
Interview with Victory Wekwa
Hello, My name is Victory Chiamaka Wekwa, a graduate of Petroleum Engineering, Python developer, tech enthusiast, open source contributor and aspiring full stack developer.
[...]
I got into programming because I wanted to explore and be as good as my friends that were doing good.
-
Upload Images to Cloudinary from Django Application
In this tutorial, we will learn how to upload images to Cloudinary from a Django application.
-
Plot With Pandas: Python Data Visualization for Beginners
Whether you’re just getting to know a dataset or preparing to publish your findings, visualization is an essential tool. Python’s popular data analysis library, pandas, provides several different options for visualizing your data with .plot(). Even if you’re at the beginning of your pandas journey, you’ll soon be creating basic plots that will yield valuable insights into your data.
-
The Rust Programming Language Blog: A call for contributors from the WG-prioritization team
Are you looking for opportunities to contribute to the Rust community? Have some spare time to donate? And maybe learn something interesting along the way?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 651 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMD today released a new version of their Radeon GPU Profiler utility for Linux and Windows systems for profiling games/applications on Radeon graphics hardware under both Linux and Windows. Among the changes with this new Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release include: - Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, Radeon GPU Profiler continues to require AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan rather than Mesa's RADV Vulkan.
Mozilla Addons Blog: Extensions in Firefox 81
In Firefox 81, we have improved error messages for extension developers and updated user-facing notifications to provide more information on how extensions are modifying their settings. For developers, the menus.create API now provides more meaningful error messages when supplying invalid match or url patterns. This updated message should make it easier for developers to quickly identify and fix the error. In addition, webNavigation.getAllFrames and webNavigation.getFrame will return a promise resolved with null in case the tab is discarded, which is how these APIs behave in Chrome. Also: Mozilla applauds TRAI for maintaining the status quo on OTT regulation, upholding a key aspect of net neutrality in India
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago