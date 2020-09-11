Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More "Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux" [Ed: Microsoft continues trying to turn Linux into proprietary Microsoft software when free software options already exist and work a lot better] Microsoft engineers are sending out new kernel patches in looking to expand the Linux support around the Microsoft Hypervisor (Hyper-V). While Linux already supports Hyper-V and in fact 50% or more of the VMs on Azure are Linux-based, what Microsoft is working on now is looking to add Linux root partition support with the Microsoft Hypervisor.

What's new in the Linux kernel After all these years, the core developers of Linux keep innovating. New versions will be faster and more stable. Linux runs pretty much everything: all 500 of the world's 500 fastest supercomputers; most of the public cloud, even on Microsoft Azure; and 74 percent of smartphones. Indeed, thanks to Android, Linux is the most popular end-user operating system, nudging out Windows by 4 percent (39% vs. 35%). So, where does Linux go next? After covering Linux for almost all 29 years of its history and knowing pretty much anyone who's anyone in Linux development circles, up to and including Linus Torvalds, I think I have a clue.

Announcing updated Oracle Linux Templates for Oracle Linux KVM Oracle is pleased to announce updated Oracle Linux Templates for Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager.

Linux 5.10 To Bring Some Improvements For Newer Lenovo Laptops With Lenovo working to expand their Linux line-up and already Fedora being offered on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, more Linux support improvements are on the way. As part of offering Fedora and other distributions on more of their products, Lenovo said they will be working more with ensuring good Linux hardware support on their behalf as well as better engaging their hardware partners along with getting involved with the likes of LVFS/Fwupd support. Red Hat engineers in particular have been working quite a bit on polishing up the Linux hardware support and more enhancements are on the way for Linux 5.10.

Spinning Rust Gets an Upgrade “… we used cassette tape [in school] because we didn’t have floppy disk drives.” – Parker Harris, co-founder of Salesforce.com When you say, “I have Linux on my hard drive,” it means you have the operating system image stored on disk. Soon, though, it could mean it’s running on your hard drive. The drive itself will be running Linux. Yikes. That’s the vision promulgated by microprocessor vendor ARM with its new Cortex-R82 design. It’s designed to smart-ify hard drives and SSDs (solid-state disks), to the point where they’re standalone computers in their own right. It pushes the concept of computational storage to its logical conclusion, where hard disks do their own data analysis locally, rather than just serve up bitstreams for some other computer to manage. The idea has been around for a while, but actual deployment has been limited mostly to academic and experimental installations. The concept also leads to some weird technical, if not philosophical, thought experiments. Where’s the dividing line between disk drive and server? What happens when your storage is smarter than the computer it’s connected to? Where do applications live and where do they run? Is a super-smart hard drive more or less secure than the comparatively dumb ones we have today? And, how long before a “server” is nothing more than a dongle at the end of an Ethernet cable?