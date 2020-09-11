today's leftovers
Civilization VI's next DLC arrives on September 24, will bring in Byzantium and Gaul
The next DLC coming to Civilization VI on September 24 sounds like it's going to be quite featured filled. Here's a run down of what to expect.
Firaxis Games put out a new developer video to talk about it and gave us a brief quick first-look. This is the third of six planned DLC to be included in the New Frontier Pass. In the video they confirmed the two new civilizations will be Byzantium and Gaul, each coming with their own leader. There will also be new districts, new units, two new world wonders, a new map script and a new game mode.
[...]
Sid Meier's Civilization VI is for Linux is available on the Humble Store and Steam.
Bloody Service looks like a unique FMV experience blended with a visual novel
More FMV goodness? Yes please. Bloody Service mixes in a visual novel with an FMV (full motion video) to bring an intriguing mix that the developer says is a "dark, wild and unsettling love letter to 80's slashers".
Bloody Service is set in an exclusive Hilltop Tennis Club, one where the rich owner recently died, who happened to have conjoined twins. They appear to be heavily disliked and bullied, pushed aside, fortune taken away and so of course they're now going to be out for a little bit of crazy revenge.
[...]
Note: the developer confirmed Linux support to us on Twitter.
Creating a VPN Gateway with OpenBSD 6.7
The solution I came up with to this problem is to setup a VPN gateway on my network using OpenBSD. Any device that sets that machine as it's gateway will automatically get its traffic tunnelled through the VPN connection. Because I'm setting the VPN up as a second gateway on an existing network, all devices on the network will still be able to talk to each other normally, regardless of which gateway they use.
Two More Weeks to Go: Documentation Survey – Your Chance to Make an Impact!
This call to action goes to all of you who use our products and solutions and have to rely on the information provided with the technical documents: YOUR feedback is crucial to understand what you REALLY need! You can make an impact now and help shape the future of our documentation. Please participate in the SUSE Documentation Survey 2020 if you want to help us improve – for your own benefit!
Is Elive The Best Linux Distro Ever?
Elive is a Debian-based Linux distro that uses the old E16 window manager. A lightweight yet powerful distro, Elive markets itself as "maybe the best Linux OS ever made." Does it live it to the hype? I'm going to take a quick look at Elive 3.8.16 beta.
SD Times news digest: Talend Trust Score, Linux Foundation announces serverless on Kubernetes training course, and Coder’s new automated enterprise capabilities
The course explains how to build serverless functions that can run on any cloud, without being restricted by limits on the execution duration, languages available, or the size of your code. It is designed to provide an overview of how a serverless approach works in tandem with a Kubernetes cluster.
Students should have an understanding of cloud and container technologies, including Kubernetes, and experience with Python.
EdTech Company Yellow Tail Offers Training for Linux Systems Administrators and AWS Cloud DevOps Engineers
Linux Systems Administrator... Around 1,018,000 job openings are currently available for this position all over to United States and by 2024, the demand for this particular career sector will grow by 17%.
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMD today released a new version of their Radeon GPU Profiler utility for Linux and Windows systems for profiling games/applications on Radeon graphics hardware under both Linux and Windows. Among the changes with this new Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release include: - Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, Radeon GPU Profiler continues to require AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan rather than Mesa's RADV Vulkan.
Mozilla Addons Blog: Extensions in Firefox 81
In Firefox 81, we have improved error messages for extension developers and updated user-facing notifications to provide more information on how extensions are modifying their settings. For developers, the menus.create API now provides more meaningful error messages when supplying invalid match or url patterns. This updated message should make it easier for developers to quickly identify and fix the error. In addition, webNavigation.getAllFrames and webNavigation.getFrame will return a promise resolved with null in case the tab is discarded, which is how these APIs behave in Chrome. Also: Mozilla applauds TRAI for maintaining the status quo on OTT regulation, upholding a key aspect of net neutrality in India
