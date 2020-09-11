In my hobby work, I've worked on making OS installs highly reproducible - my / is a read-only squashfs image that gets periodically rebuilt, my /etc is a git repo, and I keep my /home distributed across a few machines via Syncthing. At the FSF, I'm applying that experience by reimplementing some infrastructure as neat little scripted installs. Without revealing too much about our infrastructure, we have some systems that were created using forgotten knowledge by previous generations of sysadmins; it's my job to turn the arcane shell invocations in their ~/.bash_history files into something we can eventually manage with Ansible, though for now I'll just be writing shell scripts that do the same thing. This also comes as Trisquel is about to release version 9.0, so I'll probably end up testing that too.

We’d like an easy way to judge open-source programs. It can be done. But easily? That’s another matter. When it comes to open source, you can’t rely on star power. The “wisdom of the crowd” has inspired all sorts of online services wherein people share their opinions and guide others in making choices. The Internet community has created many ways to do this, such as Amazon reviews, Glassdoor (where you can rate employers), and TripAdvisor and Yelp (for hotels, restaurants, and other service providers). You can rate or recommend commercial software, too, such as on mobile app stores or through sites like product hunt. But if you want advice to help you choose open-source applications, the results are disappointing. It isn’t for lack of trying. Plenty of people have created systems to collect, judge, and evaluate open-source projects, including information about a project’s popularity, reliability, and activity. But each of those review sites – and their methodologies – have flaws. [...] Solomon Hykes, Docker’s co-founder, strongly disagrees. “GitHub stars are a scam. This bullshit metric is so pervasive, and GitHub’s chokehold on the open-source community so complete, that maintainers have to distort their workflows to fit the ‘GitHub model’ or risk being publicly shamed by industry analysts. What a disgrace.” Hykes isn’t the only one who views GitHub stars as a misleading flop. Fintan Ryan, a Gartner senior director, thinks stars are just a game that confuses marketing and the code that’s actually on GitHub. And Microsoft project manager for open-source development on Azure, Ralph Squillace, tweeted, “In my opinion and for Microsoft project [engineering] and management they are worthless. [But] There are always people who seize on them anyway.”

The course explains how to build serverless functions that can run on any cloud, without being restricted by limits on the execution duration, languages available, or the size of your code. It is designed to provide an overview of how a serverless approach works in tandem with a Kubernetes cluster. Students should have an understanding of cloud and container technologies, including Kubernetes, and experience with Python.

Elive is a Debian-based Linux distro that uses the old E16 window manager. A lightweight yet powerful distro, Elive markets itself as "maybe the best Linux OS ever made." Does it live it to the hype? I'm going to take a quick look at Elive 3.8.16 beta.

This call to action goes to all of you who use our products and solutions and have to rely on the information provided with the technical documents: YOUR feedback is crucial to understand what you REALLY need! You can make an impact now and help shape the future of our documentation. Please participate in the SUSE Documentation Survey 2020 if you want to help us improve – for your own benefit!

The solution I came up with to this problem is to setup a VPN gateway on my network using OpenBSD. Any device that sets that machine as it's gateway will automatically get its traffic tunnelled through the VPN connection. Because I'm setting the VPN up as a second gateway on an existing network, all devices on the network will still be able to talk to each other normally, regardless of which gateway they use.

More FMV goodness? Yes please. Bloody Service mixes in a visual novel with an FMV (full motion video) to bring an intriguing mix that the developer says is a "dark, wild and unsettling love letter to 80's slashers". Bloody Service is set in an exclusive Hilltop Tennis Club, one where the rich owner recently died, who happened to have conjoined twins. They appear to be heavily disliked and bullied, pushed aside, fortune taken away and so of course they're now going to be out for a little bit of crazy revenge. [...] Note: the developer confirmed Linux support to us on Twitter.

The next DLC coming to Civilization VI on September 24 sounds like it's going to be quite featured filled. Here's a run down of what to expect. Firaxis Games put out a new developer video to talk about it and gave us a brief quick first-look. This is the third of six planned DLC to be included in the New Frontier Pass. In the video they confirmed the two new civilizations will be Byzantium and Gaul, each coming with their own leader. There will also be new districts, new units, two new world wonders, a new map script and a new game mode. [...] Sid Meier's Civilization VI is for Linux is available on the Humble Store and Steam.