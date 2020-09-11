today's leftovers
The next DLC coming to Civilization VI on September 24 sounds like it's going to be quite featured filled. Here's a run down of what to expect.
Firaxis Games put out a new developer video to talk about it and gave us a brief quick first-look. This is the third of six planned DLC to be included in the New Frontier Pass. In the video they confirmed the two new civilizations will be Byzantium and Gaul, each coming with their own leader. There will also be new districts, new units, two new world wonders, a new map script and a new game mode.
Sid Meier's Civilization VI is for Linux is available on the Humble Store and Steam.
More FMV goodness? Yes please. Bloody Service mixes in a visual novel with an FMV (full motion video) to bring an intriguing mix that the developer says is a "dark, wild and unsettling love letter to 80's slashers".
Bloody Service is set in an exclusive Hilltop Tennis Club, one where the rich owner recently died, who happened to have conjoined twins. They appear to be heavily disliked and bullied, pushed aside, fortune taken away and so of course they're now going to be out for a little bit of crazy revenge.
Note: the developer confirmed Linux support to us on Twitter.
The solution I came up with to this problem is to setup a VPN gateway on my network using OpenBSD. Any device that sets that machine as it's gateway will automatically get its traffic tunnelled through the VPN connection. Because I'm setting the VPN up as a second gateway on an existing network, all devices on the network will still be able to talk to each other normally, regardless of which gateway they use.
This call to action goes to all of you who use our products and solutions and have to rely on the information provided with the technical documents: YOUR feedback is crucial to understand what you REALLY need! You can make an impact now and help shape the future of our documentation. Please participate in the SUSE Documentation Survey 2020 if you want to help us improve – for your own benefit!
Elive is a Debian-based Linux distro that uses the old E16 window manager. A lightweight yet powerful distro, Elive markets itself as "maybe the best Linux OS ever made." Does it live it to the hype? I'm going to take a quick look at Elive 3.8.16 beta.
The course explains how to build serverless functions that can run on any cloud, without being restricted by limits on the execution duration, languages available, or the size of your code. It is designed to provide an overview of how a serverless approach works in tandem with a Kubernetes cluster.
Students should have an understanding of cloud and container technologies, including Kubernetes, and experience with Python.
Linux Systems Administrator... Around 1,018,000 job openings are currently available for this position all over to United States and by 2024, the demand for this particular career sector will grow by 17%.
Free Software (and OSS) Leftovers
We’d like an easy way to judge open-source programs. It can be done. But easily? That’s another matter. When it comes to open source, you can’t rely on star power.
The “wisdom of the crowd” has inspired all sorts of online services wherein people share their opinions and guide others in making choices. The Internet community has created many ways to do this, such as Amazon reviews, Glassdoor (where you can rate employers), and TripAdvisor and Yelp (for hotels, restaurants, and other service providers). You can rate or recommend commercial software, too, such as on mobile app stores or through sites like product hunt. But if you want advice to help you choose open-source applications, the results are disappointing.
It isn’t for lack of trying. Plenty of people have created systems to collect, judge, and evaluate open-source projects, including information about a project’s popularity, reliability, and activity. But each of those review sites – and their methodologies – have flaws.
Solomon Hykes, Docker’s co-founder, strongly disagrees. “GitHub stars are a scam. This bullshit metric is so pervasive, and GitHub’s chokehold on the open-source community so complete, that maintainers have to distort their workflows to fit the ‘GitHub model’ or risk being publicly shamed by industry analysts. What a disgrace.”
Hykes isn’t the only one who views GitHub stars as a misleading flop. Fintan Ryan, a Gartner senior director, thinks stars are just a game that confuses marketing and the code that’s actually on GitHub. And Microsoft project manager for open-source development on Azure, Ralph Squillace, tweeted, “In my opinion and for Microsoft project [engineering] and management they are worthless. [But] There are always people who seize on them anyway.”
When you download the mobile or desktop app, the first thing you see is a choice for "Log in" or "Sign up with a provider."
Today we’re talking to Pranam Lashkari from our Indian community, who is working in the LibreOffice ecosystem at Collabora, improving the web-based version of the suite…
In my hobby work, I've worked on making OS installs highly reproducible - my / is a read-only squashfs image that gets periodically rebuilt, my /etc is a git repo, and I keep my /home distributed across a few machines via Syncthing. At the FSF, I'm applying that experience by reimplementing some infrastructure as neat little scripted installs. Without revealing too much about our infrastructure, we have some systems that were created using forgotten knowledge by previous generations of sysadmins; it's my job to turn the arcane shell invocations in their ~/.bash_history files into something we can eventually manage with Ansible, though for now I'll just be writing shell scripts that do the same thing.
This also comes as Trisquel is about to release version 9.0, so I'll probably end up testing that too.
Programming Leftovers
Because of all of that, I have decided to start a new project called zedfs.com. The blog focuses strictly on ZFS, and I plan to post news and tutorials about ZFS. The plan is to post there biweekly, but we will see how I manage.
In this article, we are going to learn about the sizeof operator in C. It is a widely used unary operator in the embedded software development, which helps us to find out the size of the operand.
Understanding Sizeof
Before we dive into the sizeof operator discussion, Let us first understand the meaning of the operator. An Operator is represented by a token or symbol which is used to perform an operation such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, etc. upon values or variables (Operands). For example, “*” is the symbol that is used to represent the multiplication operation, and it works on two operands (result = a * b ;). This is an example of a binary operator.
However, if an operator works upon only one operand, we call such an operator as a unary operator. The sizeof operator is one of the unary operators that exist in C programming language and apparently, it operates only on one operand. The sizeof operator returns the size of the operand. That means, from the return value of Sizeof operator, we can clearly say how many bytes allocated to hold the particular operand in the computer memory.
Please follow the blog where I discuss the "Fibonacci Sum" and "Lonely X" task of "The Weekly Challenge - 077".
In this tutorial, we will learn how to slugify urls in Django.
A Slug is a short label for something, containing only letters, underscores or hyphens.
Slugs are generally used in URL, For example in a typical blog entry URL:
https://www.kodnito.com/posts/slugify-urls-in-django
In the url, the slugify-urls-in-django is the slug.
Hello, My name is Victory Chiamaka Wekwa, a graduate of Petroleum Engineering, Python developer, tech enthusiast, open source contributor and aspiring full stack developer.
I got into programming because I wanted to explore and be as good as my friends that were doing good.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to upload images to Cloudinary from a Django application.
Whether you’re just getting to know a dataset or preparing to publish your findings, visualization is an essential tool. Python’s popular data analysis library, pandas, provides several different options for visualizing your data with .plot(). Even if you’re at the beginning of your pandas journey, you’ll soon be creating basic plots that will yield valuable insights into your data.
Are you looking for opportunities to contribute to the Rust community? Have some spare time to donate? And maybe learn something interesting along the way?
Kernel: Proprietary Hyper-V, New Stuff, KVM and More
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux" [Ed: Microsoft continues trying to turn Linux into proprietary Microsoft software when free software options already exist and work a lot better]
Microsoft engineers are sending out new kernel patches in looking to expand the Linux support around the Microsoft Hypervisor (Hyper-V).
While Linux already supports Hyper-V and in fact 50% or more of the VMs on Azure are Linux-based, what Microsoft is working on now is looking to add Linux root partition support with the Microsoft Hypervisor.
-
After all these years, the core developers of Linux keep innovating. New versions will be faster and more stable.
Linux runs pretty much everything: all 500 of the world's 500 fastest supercomputers; most of the public cloud, even on Microsoft Azure; and 74 percent of smartphones. Indeed, thanks to Android, Linux is the most popular end-user operating system, nudging out Windows by 4 percent (39% vs. 35%).
So, where does Linux go next? After covering Linux for almost all 29 years of its history and knowing pretty much anyone who's anyone in Linux development circles, up to and including Linus Torvalds, I think I have a clue.
-
Oracle is pleased to announce updated Oracle Linux Templates for Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager.
-
With Lenovo working to expand their Linux line-up and already Fedora being offered on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, more Linux support improvements are on the way.
As part of offering Fedora and other distributions on more of their products, Lenovo said they will be working more with ensuring good Linux hardware support on their behalf as well as better engaging their hardware partners along with getting involved with the likes of LVFS/Fwupd support. Red Hat engineers in particular have been working quite a bit on polishing up the Linux hardware support and more enhancements are on the way for Linux 5.10.
“… we used cassette tape [in school] because we didn’t have floppy disk drives.” – Parker Harris, co-founder of Salesforce.com
When you say, “I have Linux on my hard drive,” it means you have the operating system image stored on disk. Soon, though, it could mean it’s running on your hard drive. The drive itself will be running Linux. Yikes.
That’s the vision promulgated by microprocessor vendor ARM with its new Cortex-R82 design. It’s designed to smart-ify hard drives and SSDs (solid-state disks), to the point where they’re standalone computers in their own right. It pushes the concept of computational storage to its logical conclusion, where hard disks do their own data analysis locally, rather than just serve up bitstreams for some other computer to manage. The idea has been around for a while, but actual deployment has been limited mostly to academic and experimental installations.
The concept also leads to some weird technical, if not philosophical, thought experiments. Where’s the dividing line between disk drive and server? What happens when your storage is smarter than the computer it’s connected to? Where do applications live and where do they run? Is a super-smart hard drive more or less secure than the comparatively dumb ones we have today? And, how long before a “server” is nothing more than a dongle at the end of an Ethernet cable?
