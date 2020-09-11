Ubuntu Community Council and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
-
Mark Shuttleworth to revive Ubuntu Community Council after body shrinks to single member – Mark Shuttleworth
Canonical founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth said yesterday that he will revive the defunct Community Council amid complaints that the volunteer Ubuntu community has been neglected.
In theory, the Ubuntu Community Council plays a key role in the governance of the project, setting the code of conduct, resolving disputes, and managing nominations and elections for other Ubuntu boards and councils.
-
Stephen Michael Kellat: Middle of September 2020 Notes
I also have taken time to test the Groovy Gorilla ISOs for Xubuntu. I encourage everybody out there to visit the testing tracker to test disc images for Xubuntu and other flavours as we head towards the release of 20.10 next month. Every release needs as much testing as possible.
Based upon an article from The Register it appears that the Community Council is being brought back to life. Nominations are being sought per a post on the main Discourse instance but readers of this are reminded that you need to be a current member either directly or indirectly of the 609 Ubuntu Members shown on Launchpad. Those 609 persons are the electors for the Community Council and the Community Council is drawn from that group. The size and composition of the Ubuntu Members group on Launchpad can change based upon published procedures and the initiative of individual to be part of such changes.
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 648
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 648 for the week of September 6 – 12, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
