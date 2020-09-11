Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Fedora 34 Change To Further Compress Install Media Rejected Due To Install Time Concerns

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 15th of September 2020 05:47:22 AM Filed under
Red Hat

The plans to shrink the Fedora install media by ramping up the compression settings were rejected at last week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee meeting.

The plan had called for ramping up the XZ compression settings for Fedora's SquashFS image in order to deliver a smaller image. Some numbers being talked about in the proposal were saving around 142MiB for a roughly 6.5% longer install time.

While the smaller image size is a win for those on limited/metered bandwidth as well as reducing the hosting requirements for Fedora mirrors, depending upon your system the increase in install time could be much longer.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Fedora 34 Change To Further Compress Install Media Rejected Due To Install Time Concerns

The plans to shrink the Fedora install media by ramping up the compression settings were rejected at last week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee meeting. The plan had called for ramping up the XZ compression settings for Fedora's SquashFS image in order to deliver a smaller image. Some numbers being talked about in the proposal were saving around 142MiB for a roughly 6.5% longer install time. While the smaller image size is a win for those on limited/metered bandwidth as well as reducing the hosting requirements for Fedora mirrors, depending upon your system the increase in install time could be much longer. Read more

today's howtos

SiFive to Debut RISC-V PC for Developers

  • SiFive to Debut RISC-V PC for Developers based on Freedom U740 next-gen SoC

    In recent years, people have discussed the need to have Arm-based PCs or workstations for developers to work directly on the target hardware, and there are now several options including SynQuacer E-Series 24-Core Arm PC, Ampere eMAG 64bit Arm Workstation, and HoneyComb LX2K 16-core Arm Workstation.

  • SiFive To Introduce New RISC-V Processor Architecture and RISC-V PC at Linley Fall Virtual Processor Conference

    SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Dr. Yunsup Lee, CTO of SiFive, and Dr. Krste Asanovic, Chief Architect of SiFive, will present at the technology industry’s premier processor conference, the Linley Fall Virtual Processor Conference. The conference will be held on October 20th – 22nd and 27th – 29th, 2020 and will feature high-quality technical content from leading semiconductor companies worldwide.

Ubuntu Community Council and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

  • Mark Shuttleworth to revive Ubuntu Community Council after body shrinks to single member – Mark Shuttleworth

    Canonical founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth said yesterday that he will revive the defunct Community Council amid complaints that the volunteer Ubuntu community has been neglected. In theory, the Ubuntu Community Council plays a key role in the governance of the project, setting the code of conduct, resolving disputes, and managing nominations and elections for other Ubuntu boards and councils.

  • Stephen Michael Kellat: Middle of September 2020 Notes

    I also have taken time to test the Groovy Gorilla ISOs for Xubuntu. I encourage everybody out there to visit the testing tracker to test disc images for Xubuntu and other flavours as we head towards the release of 20.10 next month. Every release needs as much testing as possible. Based upon an article from The Register it appears that the Community Council is being brought back to life. Nominations are being sought per a post on the main Discourse instance but readers of this are reminded that you need to be a current member either directly or indirectly of the 609 Ubuntu Members shown on Launchpad. Those 609 persons are the electors for the Community Council and the Community Council is drawn from that group. The size and composition of the Ubuntu Members group on Launchpad can change based upon published procedures and the initiative of individual to be part of such changes.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 648

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 648 for the week of September 6 – 12, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6