Twenty years of open source software for IBM Z and LinuxONE
In this post, I explore the history, the details, and the large ecosystem of open source software that’s now available for the IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms.
IBM has deep roots in the open source community. We have been backing emerging communities from a very early stage — including the Linux Foundation, the Apache Software Foundation, and the Eclipse Foundation. This includes years of contributions to the development of open source code, licenses, advocating for open governance, and open standards in addition to being an active contributor to many projects.
As open source continues to gain momentum in the software world, we see growth reflected across different hardware and processor architectures. The processor architecture for IBM Z and LinuxONE is known as s390x.
Fedora 34 Change To Further Compress Install Media Rejected Due To Install Time Concerns
The plans to shrink the Fedora install media by ramping up the compression settings were rejected at last week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee meeting. The plan had called for ramping up the XZ compression settings for Fedora's SquashFS image in order to deliver a smaller image. Some numbers being talked about in the proposal were saving around 142MiB for a roughly 6.5% longer install time. While the smaller image size is a win for those on limited/metered bandwidth as well as reducing the hosting requirements for Fedora mirrors, depending upon your system the increase in install time could be much longer.
SiFive to Debut RISC-V PC for Developers
Ubuntu Community Council and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
