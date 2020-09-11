deepin 20 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents
Here is deepin 20 "Innovation is ongoing" released September this year. deepin 20 is the latest stable version of a beautiful yet modern operating system for desktop and laptop computers. This version is a long awaited continuation to the version 15 released five years ago. It is really luxurious that will make everyone wants to enjoy. Congratulations to deepin developers and users! Happy downloading!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1100 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
3 open source alternatives to Confluence
One of the most important things to do well in a modern enterprise is to collect company knowledge. Organizations need shared workspaces where individuals and teams can collaborate and share their experience and knowledge. This makes knowledge-management systems essential in today's agile environments. Some companies use Confluence, others use GSuite, and still others use SharePoint. But they're all proprietary software, which means they don't offer their source code for you to audit or modify. If you are uncomfortable entering your company's shared knowledge into software that you don't own or control, the open source projects BlueSpice, XWiki, and DokuWiki are excellent alternatives.
deepin 20 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents
Here is deepin 20 "Innovation is ongoing" released September this year. deepin 20 is the latest stable version of a beautiful yet modern operating system for desktop and laptop computers. This version is a long awaited continuation to the version 15 released five years ago. It is really luxurious that will make everyone wants to enjoy. Congratulations to deepin developers and users! Happy downloading!
How to Run Multiple Linux Commands at Once in Linux Terminal [Essential Beginners Tip]
Running two or more commands in one line can save you a good deal of time and help you become more efficient and productive in Linux. Learn how to run multiple commands in one line in Linux.
Twenty years of open source software for IBM Z and LinuxONE
In this post, I explore the history, the details, and the large ecosystem of open source software that’s now available for the IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms. IBM has deep roots in the open source community. We have been backing emerging communities from a very early stage — including the Linux Foundation, the Apache Software Foundation, and the Eclipse Foundation. This includes years of contributions to the development of open source code, licenses, advocating for open governance, and open standards in addition to being an active contributor to many projects. As open source continues to gain momentum in the software world, we see growth reflected across different hardware and processor architectures. The processor architecture for IBM Z and LinuxONE is known as s390x. Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 achieves Common Criteria Certification and CSfC status
Recent comments
13 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 58 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
18 hours 55 sec ago
18 hours 7 min ago
18 hours 8 min ago