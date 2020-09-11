Android Leftovers
Samsung One UI 3.0 (Android 11): Release date, eligible phones, new features, and more!
The Very First Android 11 Custom ROM Is Now Available
Here's everything new in Samsung One UI 3.0
Proximus launches Android TV service with 3SS
Merchant Run is an endless runner for Android where players collect various trinkets to sell whilst avoiding obstacles
Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra now supports save states on Android (APK download)
3 open source alternatives to Confluence
One of the most important things to do well in a modern enterprise is to collect company knowledge. Organizations need shared workspaces where individuals and teams can collaborate and share their experience and knowledge. This makes knowledge-management systems essential in today's agile environments. Some companies use Confluence, others use GSuite, and still others use SharePoint. But they're all proprietary software, which means they don't offer their source code for you to audit or modify. If you are uncomfortable entering your company's shared knowledge into software that you don't own or control, the open source projects BlueSpice, XWiki, and DokuWiki are excellent alternatives.
deepin 20 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents
Here is deepin 20 "Innovation is ongoing" released September this year. deepin 20 is the latest stable version of a beautiful yet modern operating system for desktop and laptop computers. This version is a long awaited continuation to the version 15 released five years ago. It is really luxurious that will make everyone wants to enjoy. Congratulations to deepin developers and users! Happy downloading!
How to Run Multiple Linux Commands at Once in Linux Terminal [Essential Beginners Tip]
Running two or more commands in one line can save you a good deal of time and help you become more efficient and productive in Linux. Learn how to run multiple commands in one line in Linux.
