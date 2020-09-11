IMB Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Linux on Z, 5 Years of LinuxONE

Today, IBM celebrates not one but three important milestones in their 20-year-long relationship with Linux and the Open Source community, 20th anniversary of Linux on Z, 5th anniversary of LinuxONE and first anniversary of Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z and LinuxOne, as the company informs 9to5Linux. Believe it or not, this month marks 20 years since IBM made the smart choice of opening its proprietary computer technology and announcing it would support Linux on IBM Z, a family of z/Architecture mainframe computers from the Z900 series, which is now used by more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies to protect their highly sensitive data.

Android Leftovers

Slick ‘Material Shell’ Extension Now Easy to Install on Ubuntu

The developer behind the add-on recently shared a ‘one year update’ with Linux customisation fans on Reddit, announcing that the add-on is now considered stable and is available to install direct from the GNOME Extensions website. Fans of the well-crafted cross between a tiling window manager and modern GNOEM goodness can also learn more about it through a new website. This not only offers an “intro” the extension to potential new users but also provides a concise introduction to Material Shell, why it exists, and what makes it different from other tiling window managers.