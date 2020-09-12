How I Fix Keyboard Not Working at Login Screen After Booting
Lately there is a severely annoying trouble with my laptop using all GNU/Linux operating systems I have. Whether I use Ubuntu or others, this trouble stopped me from working for days. When booting I can use my keyboard just fine but when I come into login screen I failed to press any button. The only clue I have is that after doing suspend in login screen I can use keyboard for just a few seconds. My diagnosis comes down into my touchpad cable and finally the solution is to unplug that cable and the trouble is gone. I share my experience below hoping this helps somebody else out there.
