SiFive to demo PC running new RISC-V SoC and unveil next-gen AI SoC
SiFive will soon demo a Linux-driven, RISC-V based “FU740” SoC powering a PC and will unveil a new superscalar AI core. Interest in RISC-V is likely to increase if Nvidia completes its $40 billion acquisition of Arm.
At the Linley Fall Virtual Processor Conference starting Oct. 20, SiFive CTO Yunsup Lee will unveil a Linux-driven Freedom U740 (FU740) SoC based on its high-end U740 core and demonstrate it running on “the world’s first RISC-V PC.” In addition, SiFive Chief Architect and RISC-V architecture co-developer Krste Asanovic (see image at top) will announce a SiFive Intelligence AI core that appears to be related to the new U8-series.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 786 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
40 min 59 sec ago
23 hours 15 min ago
23 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 31 min ago
23 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 30 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago