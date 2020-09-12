SiFive to demo PC running new RISC-V SoC and unveil next-gen AI SoC SiFive will soon demo a Linux-driven, RISC-V based “FU740” SoC powering a PC and will unveil a new superscalar AI core. Interest in RISC-V is likely to increase if Nvidia completes its $40 billion acquisition of Arm. At the Linley Fall Virtual Processor Conference starting Oct. 20, SiFive CTO Yunsup Lee will unveil a Linux-driven Freedom U740 (FU740) SoC based on its high-end U740 core and demonstrate it running on “the world’s first RISC-V PC.” In addition, SiFive Chief Architect and RISC-V architecture co-developer Krste Asanovic (see image at top) will announce a SiFive Intelligence AI core that appears to be related to the new U8-series.

How I Fix Keyboard Not Working at Login Screen After Booting Lately there is a severely annoying trouble with my laptop using all GNU/Linux operating systems I have. Whether I use Ubuntu or others, this trouble stopped me from working for days. When booting I can use my keyboard just fine but when I come into login screen I failed to press any button. The only clue I have is that after doing suspend in login screen I can use keyboard for just a few seconds. My diagnosis comes down into my touchpad cable and finally the solution is to unplug that cable and the trouble is gone. I share my experience below hoping this helps somebody else out there.