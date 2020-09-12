Games: Jackbox, GLITCHED, Death Road to Canada, Hard Vacuum and More
-
Jackbox Party Pack 7 Launches October 15 on Windows PC, Linux, Mac, and other “Major Platforms”
They announced the game would launch October 15th for Windows PC, Linux, Mac (all via Steam), and other “major platforms”- assumedly Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
For those unfamiliar with prior Jackbox games, only one player needs to own the game to host, while other players can play via their smartphone or any device that can connect to the internet. This means people sitting in the same room with friends, or across the internet can join in wacky word, doodle, and speech based games.
Along with the returning Quiplash (challenging players to give hilarious answers which are then voted on), new games include The Devils and the Details, Champ’d Up, Talking Points, and Blather Round.
-
Modern point and click adventure Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit gains a demo
Until September 18, you can try out a demo for the upcoming modern point and click adventure Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit. The demo going live for a limited time is part of the event season, specifically for the Europe focused Digital Dragons.
"Crowns and Pawns, inspired by point-and-click classics such as Broken Sword, Still Life, Syberia and others, brings the less explored history of Europe to the world of adventurers. Experience the legendary stories of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, beware of the villainous branch of the KGB, solve puzzles and follow hints to reveal the secrets of the king who was never crowned."
[...]
Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit will be supporting Linux at release, and it seems like it's in pretty good shape already going by some time spent in the demo.
-
GLITCHED is a slick-looking upcoming 2D RPG where an NPC becomes aware of you - the player
A game where the unexpected hero is an NPC inside a game world that's glitching out so badly the NPC becomes aware of you? GLITCHED sounds pretty wild.
"When a glitch appears in the video game world of Soren, an NPC named Gus becomes aware of you- the player. Travel together to solve the mystery of the glitch and save Gus's friends, hometown, and digital world. As the story unfolds, Gus might start to question what role you play in his world."
[...]
As it turns out, it actually had a Kickstarter campaign way back in 2016 which clearly mentioned Linux support. Since it had been a long time, and it has now appeared on Steam as an upcoming title we reached out to the developer about this. They confirmed Linux support continues, although they will be officially only supporting Ubuntu.
-
The Humble Better Futures Bundle is up for more budget gaming
Gaming on a budget? Humble Bundles are a good way to fill your library and there's a new one up with the just launched Humble Better Futures Bundle.
As usual, Linux supported / Linux builds will be highlighted.
-
Death Road to Canada gets a major upgrade with more to come
Face off against large groups of zombies while taking a scenic road trip with Death Road to Canada, which just had a big upgrade and there's more confirmed on the way.
The 'KIDNEY Update' adds in a few big improvements for multiplayer co-op play, with a complete revamp of the character selection screen. They said it originally confused everyone so they remade it. Now any other player connected locally (or Steam Remote Play) can hit start and bring up a character select menu. Sounds great.
Additionally, if you're out or normal recruits the new player can pick the '?' icon to be a 'Vermin Recruit' which has low stats but they regenerate every mission so anyone can still take part. They said they plan to expand this feature if it proves to be popular.
-
Try the demo for Scrabdackle, a 2D action adventure starring a novice wizard
If the fullscreen mode for you only gives you a small window, simply toggle it in the options and for me that seems to sort it out properly into fullscreen. It's obviously an early work in progress, and it's a demo so issues are to be expected. Other than that, it worked great. Scrabdackle is another game made with the free and open source Godot Engine, awesome to see more developers go for it.
-
Amnesia: Rebirth from Frictional Games confirmed for launch on October 20
The latest horror experience from Frictional Games with Amnesia: Rebirth now has an official release date of October 20 with Linux support.
Just when you were planning for a quiet and casual 2020 Halloween right? Well, think again. Time to get your spare pants at the ready. Amnesia: Rebirth is a sequel to Amnesia: The Dark Descent released back in 2010 so it's releasing not too far off the 10th anniversary.
In the new trailer to go along with the announcement, we get a short look into the twisted story behind Amnesia: Rebirth. The protagonist, Tasi Trianon, finds herself in the desolate landscape of the Algerian desert, battling against her fears and pain as she seeks out answers. She must do everything and anything to survive. She is Tasi.
-
Vibrant twin-stick slasher Breakpoint releases September 24 - you need check it out
We need to talk about Breakpoint because it's now confirmed to be releasing with Linux support on September 24 and I think you need to put this on your wishlists. Mentioned before here on GOL early in August because it looked interesting but I didn't realise just how brilliant the idea actually was.
You've played twin-stick shooters but what if they took away ranged weapons? There's no pew-pew lasers or firing tons of rockets here. Instead, you get an axe or a sword, it's a melee twin-stick slasher soaked in neon and your weapons explode destroying things around you after building up power. What more do you need?
-
A cancelled old RTS named 'Hard Vacuum' gets revived with OpenRA
OpenRA, the highly versatile open source game engine you can use to play Command & Conquer, Red Alert, Dune 2000 and more is bringing a game back from the dead with Hard Vacuum.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1001 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
40 min 59 sec ago
23 hours 15 min ago
23 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 31 min ago
23 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 30 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago