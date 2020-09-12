IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
[RFC] nvfs: a filesystem for persistent memory
I am developing a new filesystem suitable for persistent memory - nvfs. The goal is to have a small and fast filesystem that can be used on DAX-based devices. Nvfs maps the whole device into linear address space and it completely bypasses the overhead of the block layer and buffer cache.
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Yet another new file-system being worked on for the Linux/open-source world is NVFS and has been spearheaded by a Red Hat engineer.
NVFS aims to be a speedy file-system for persistent memory like Intel Optane DCPMM. NVFS is geared for use on DAX-based (direct access) devices and maps the entire device into a linear address space that bypasses the Linux kernel's block layer and buffer cache.
Optimizing a Red Hat Enterprise Linux installation ISO image
Modifying Red Hat Enterprise Linux installation media is not a supported process, but this handy workaround may be useful to you. Please see this solution on the Red Hat Customer Portal for more information and other options that you may wish to consider for your environment.
Not everyone has high-speed network connections to locations where they need to install Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Customers often ask how they can reduce the installation media to make delivery over slower networks faster. I walk you through the steps to build a custom, small RHEL installation ISO. The default RHEL 7.8 ISO is over 4GB in size; these steps show you how to create a RHEL 7.8 ISO that is 1GB in size and supports a smaller RHEL installation.
IBM Contributing A2O Processor Core To OpenPOWER Community
IBM announced today at the OpenPOWER Summit 2020 that they are contributing the A2O POWER processor core and Open Cognitive Environment to the OpenPOWER community.
The A2O processor core is now open-source as a POWER ISA core for embedded use in SoC designs. The A2O offers better single threaded performance over its predecessor and supports 2-way SMT, PowerISA 2.07, and a modular design.
IBM and Red Hat: Nearly two decades of Linux innovation across computing architectures
In the decades since its inception, Linux has become synonymous with collaboration, both at a technical and organizational standpoint. This community work, from independent contributors, end users and IT vendors, has helped Linux adapt and embrace change, rather than fight it. A powerful example of this collaboration was the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 2.1 in 2002, heralding the march of Linux across the enterprise world. Today, Red Hat Enterprise is a bellwether for Linux in production systems, serving as the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform to power organizations across the world and across the open hybrid cloud.
All of this innovation and industry leadership wouldn’t have been possible without a strong partner ecosystem, including the close ties we’ve long had with IBM. IBM was one of the first major technology players to recognize the value in Linux, especially RHEL. As IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE celebrate 20 years of powering enterprise IT today, this benchmark provides further validation of the need for enterprise-grade Linux across architectures, especially as the requirements of modern businesses change dynamically.
Achievement unlocked: How we revamped the Red Hat Learning Subscription dashboard
The final destination of a journey is what usually has the most focus, but it’s also important to understand the steps it took to arrive there. This certainly holds true for learning, especially as you work to achieve something as big as a Red Hat certification. You ultimately want that tangible object that says "I have the knowledge and I can prove it," but what about the milestones that marked your progress to get to that result? The achievements earned along the way that consistently reminded you that you are on the right path? Understanding the small goals in pursuit of larger ones helps you keep motivated to continue progressing.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 has achieved Common Criteria Certification as well as Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Status.
Should Modern Developers Care About Mainframe?
Security Leftovers
Debian Developers' Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, GNOME 3.38, Late Night Linux and More
Devices: Banana Pi, Firmware in Your Firmware, Amlogic/Arm and Arduino
