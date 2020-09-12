This PinePhone Multi-Distro Image Lets You Run 13 Distros on the Linux Phone
Created by developed Ondřej Jirman, the 13 in 1 multi-distro demo image includes 13 different Linux distributions made specifically for the PinePhone Linux phone. Why demo image? Simply because it lets you try all these distros without having to install them on the device.
The PinePhone multi-distro demo image currently includes the following distributions: Arch Linux ARM, KDE Neon, Lune OS, Maemo Leste, Mobian, postmarketOS with fbkeyboard, postmarketOS with GNOME, postmarketOS with Phosh, postmarketOS with Plasma Mobile, postmarketOS with sxmo, PureOS, Sailfish OS, and Ubuntu Touch.
