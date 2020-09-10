Programming Leftovers
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Markdown
Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write.
Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.
-
Tarsnap – cleaning up old backups
This is a great example of Tarsnap deduplication and compression. I have 5 years of backups taking up only 96G and the latest backup is 113G.
-
login_ldap added to -current
The code is based login_ldap port, but uses our own aldap implementation instead of openldap.
-
How young people can run their computer programs in space with Astro Pi
-
Git Essentials
While Git tools and add-ons abound, these seven utilities can help any user make the most of Git.
Git, the version control system originally written by Linus Torvalds, is one of the most widely used Linux commands. Like other popular commands, such as apt or vim, an entire ecosystem of tools has grown up around it. In fact, Debian’s stable repository alone lists over 60 secondary tools whose names start with “git” and around 70 with unique names.
-
2020.37 Fundamentally Raku
Want to quickly learn about the fundamentals of Raku with a book? Raku Fundamentals by Moritz Lenz has just arrived on the physical bookshelves as well as on the virtual ones. Formerly known as “Perl 6 Fundamentals”, the second edition has been completely updated and has a chapter on Cro web services added. Be sure to leave a review when you have become the owner of a copy!
-
Zydeco::Lite
Today I released Zydeco::Lite, a re-implementation of Zydeco but just using standard Perl syntax. So for example, class { ... } becomes class(sub { ...});.
This has the advantage of much faster compile time, similar run time speed, fewer dependencies, and compatibility with older versions of Perl before the keyword API was introduced. Of course, in some circumstances these aren't important concerns, so the nicer syntax of the full Zydeco will be preferred.
-
Deploying serverless Node.js applications on Red Hat OpenShift, Part 1
Red Hat OpenShift Serverless recently became GA, and with it came new options for application deployment. This article introduces one of those new options, Knative Serving. I provide an overview of OpenShift Serverless and Knative Serving, then show you how to deploy a Node.js application as a Knative Serving service.
-
OpenJDK 15 Reaches GA With Garbage Collector Promotions, Tossing Out Solaris + SPARC
OpenJDK 15 is out today as the latest general availability release for this open-source Java implementation.
-
