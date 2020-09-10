It turns out the Radeon RX 6000 series will have AV1 hardware video decode capabilities. In addition to Intel Xe / Tigerlake and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series supporting AV1 hardware decoding, it's now firmed up that the next-gen Navi 2 GPUs will also have AV1 decode. As previously reported, the AMD next-gen GPUs feature VCN 3.0 for Video Core Next. The previous VCN 3.0 Linux/open-source patches didn't reveal AV1 capabilities but new patches out today confirm AV1 support with VCN3.

After DebConf, Linux Plumbers and Akademy, the lineup of great virtual conferences continues this week with the 2020 edition of X.Org Developer's Conference (XDC), the leading event for developers working on all things Open graphics, including the Linux kernel, Mesa, DRM, Wayland and X11. Taking place entirely online for the first time, XDC 2020 brings a packed schedule of talks, workshops and lightning talks spread out over three days. Collaborans will giving two presentations & a lightning talk during the week, for which you can find full details below. The entire conference will be live-streamed on YouTube (Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3), however if you would like to take part in any of the discussions, there's still time to register (free of charge)!

The Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) that is used by their Linux OpenCL/Level-Zero compute stack as well as now being used by their Windows graphics driver and potentially their Linux OpenGL/Vulkan drivers in the future is out with a new release. IGC releases tend to come frequent with a large team working on this open-source graphics compiler code while the 1.0.4944 milestone is a bit of a larger release.

The Vulkan System Integration working group has decided to publish their work-in-progress extension on VK_EXT_present_timing as their effort to expose the presentation engine's display details and better allow scheduling a present to happen at a specific time. VK_EXT_present_timing is a big effort about helping to reduce stuttering and use-cases like better handling of variable refresh rate setups and other scenarios in wanting to ensure the presentation of a frame/image happens on schedule to avoid anomalies.

One of the interesting Intel Linux graphics driver patches to be sent out last year were for per-client engine reporting to allow on a per-application/process basis to see how the GPU's render/blitter/video engines were being utilized. That work for per-client "engine busyness" reporting went through a few rounds of review but as of Linux 5.9 there still isn't the support within Intel's i915 kernel driver.

By and large the technical infrastructure, both of the event and my own, held up. Over the course of the event a number of ideas for improving remote event experience came up though, such as those for Plasma collected in task T13570. Some of the important social interactions during a physical events are missing at a virtual event, the creation of the hallway BBB rooms helped a lot with this though. It’s still not the same as having dinner with a small group for example, but it nevertheless enabled discussions on random topics, fun and hacking for hours after the official schedule had ended for the day. Another very positive aspect is that the virtual setup not only enabled many people to participate that otherwise might not have been able to attend at all, but also let people say hello again that weren’t that active in recent years. As said before we should find a way to retain remote participation in post-pandemic physical events for this reason. Also: Presenting Kontrast

Security Leftovers Mozilla Attack & Defense: Inspecting Just-in-Time Compiled JavaScript The security implications of Just-in-Time (JIT) Compilers in browsers have been getting attention for the past decade and the references to more recent resources is too great to enumerate. While it’s not the only class of flaw in a browser, it is a common one; and diving deeply into it has a higher barrier to entry than, say, UXSS injection in the UI. This post is about lowering that barrier to entry. If you want to understand what is happening under the hood in the JIT engine, you can read the source. But that’s kind of a tall order given that the folder js/ contains 500,000+ lines of code. Sometimes it’s easier to treat a target as a black box until you find something you want to dig into deeper. To aid in that endeavor, we’ve landed a feature in the js shell that allows you to get the assembly output of a Javascript function the JIT has processed. Disassembly is supported with the zydis disassembly library (our in-tree version). To use the new feature; you’ll need to run the js interpreter. You can download the jsshell for any Nightly version of Firefox from our FTP server – for example here’s the latest Linux x64 jsshell. Helpfully, these links always point to the latest version available, historical versions can also be downloaded.

Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by CentOS (dovecot), Debian (gnome-shell and teeworlds), Mageia (libetpan and zeromq), openSUSE (libxml2), Red Hat (chromium-browser and librepo), SUSE (compat-openssl098, firefox, kernel, openssl, and shim), and Ubuntu (gupnp).

Google Launches Confidential VMs, GKE Nodes, to Encrypt Data In-Use [Ed: The Linux Foundation is paying this publisher to participate in Google PR ploy, portraying servers controlled by Google as some sort of privacy magic] Google is hoping to make confidential computing — the encryption of data in-use — as easy as the click of a button for cloud native users. To this end, the company has released into general availability Confidential Virtual Machines (VMs), unveiled as a beta in July, as well as beta launched Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Confidential Nodes.

House approves bill to secure internet-connected federal devices against cyber threats The legislation would also require private sector groups providing devices to the federal government to notify agencies if the [Internet]-connected device has a vulnerability that could leave the government open to attacks. The bill is sponsored in the House by Reps. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and Will Hurd (R-Texas) and more than two dozen others.

Microsoft ends support for Office 2010: What you can do If the whole Microsoft thing is getting too complicated or too expensive for your pocketbook, we've reviewed the major alternative programs to Office, including Google's online application, LibreOffice, FreeOffice and more. Because they're all free, there's little risk to trying them.