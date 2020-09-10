today's OSS leftovers
In Miranda's previous role at CloudBees, she served as the Director of Open Source Community. She has used her impressive technical, community building, writing and speaking skills to improve the Jenkins, JenkinsX, and CI/CD developer community. The CDF welcomes her extensive experience and excitement as we work to establish best practices and industry specifications for the world's fastest growing projects.
Join the CD Foundation for a two-day virtual event, CDCon Oct 7-8, focused on improving the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. Become part of the conversation that drives continuous delivery by meeting peers, sharing ideas, and talking to industry leaders on all things software delivery and DevOps.
For a long time, there was a hard-and-fast division between two legal classes of software. Free or open source software could be copied, changed, and redistributed. Proprietary or closed software was closely controlled by the vendor, and its use was encumbered with restrictions. There are other categories of software that lie somewhere between these two extremes (such as software that can be viewed but not changed and redistributed). In this article, however, we stick to the categories of free and proprietary and explore the relationship between cloud services and free software.
Wordfence, which itself produces a plugin for the platform, revealed news of the zero-day bug at the start of September. It affects File Manager which, as the name suggests, is a plugin that helps users to manage files on their WordPress sites.
The plugin is installed on around 700,000 WordPress sites, and although Wordfence estimates that only around 37%, or 262,0000, are still running a vulnerable version, this hasn’t stopped attackers from trying their luck against a much larger number of users.
This year, LibreOffice was once again a mentoring organization in the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) a global programme focused on bringing more student developers into free and open source software development. We ran six projects – and all were finished successfully. Students and mentors enjoyed the time, and here we present some of the achievements, which should make their way into LibreOffice 7.1 in early February 2021!
Programming Leftovers
Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write.
Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.
This is a great example of Tarsnap deduplication and compression. I have 5 years of backups taking up only 96G and the latest backup is 113G.
The code is based login_ldap port, but uses our own aldap implementation instead of openldap.
While Git tools and add-ons abound, these seven utilities can help any user make the most of Git.
Git, the version control system originally written by Linus Torvalds, is one of the most widely used Linux commands. Like other popular commands, such as apt or vim, an entire ecosystem of tools has grown up around it. In fact, Debian’s stable repository alone lists over 60 secondary tools whose names start with “git” and around 70 with unique names.
Want to quickly learn about the fundamentals of Raku with a book? Raku Fundamentals by Moritz Lenz has just arrived on the physical bookshelves as well as on the virtual ones. Formerly known as “Perl 6 Fundamentals”, the second edition has been completely updated and has a chapter on Cro web services added. Be sure to leave a review when you have become the owner of a copy!
Today I released Zydeco::Lite, a re-implementation of Zydeco but just using standard Perl syntax. So for example, class { ... } becomes class(sub { ...});.
This has the advantage of much faster compile time, similar run time speed, fewer dependencies, and compatibility with older versions of Perl before the keyword API was introduced. Of course, in some circumstances these aren't important concerns, so the nicer syntax of the full Zydeco will be preferred.
Red Hat OpenShift Serverless recently became GA, and with it came new options for application deployment. This article introduces one of those new options, Knative Serving. I provide an overview of OpenShift Serverless and Knative Serving, then show you how to deploy a Node.js application as a Knative Serving service.
OpenJDK 15 is out today as the latest general availability release for this open-source Java implementation.
This PinePhone Multi-Distro Image Lets You Run 13 Distros on the Linux Phone
Created by developed Ondřej Jirman, the 13 in 1 multi-distro demo image includes 13 different Linux distributions made specifically for the PinePhone Linux phone. Why demo image? Simply because it lets you try all these distros without having to install them on the device.
The PinePhone multi-distro demo image currently includes the following distributions: Arch Linux ARM, KDE Neon, Lune OS, Maemo Leste, Mobian, postmarketOS with fbkeyboard, postmarketOS with GNOME, postmarketOS with Phosh, postmarketOS with Plasma Mobile, postmarketOS with sxmo, PureOS, Sailfish OS, and Ubuntu Touch.
KDE Akademy 2020 Recap
By and large the technical infrastructure, both of the event and my own, held up. Over the course of the event a number of ideas for improving remote event experience came up though, such as those for Plasma collected in task T13570.
Some of the important social interactions during a physical events are missing at a virtual event, the creation of the hallway BBB rooms helped a lot with this though. It’s still not the same as having dinner with a small group for example, but it nevertheless enabled discussions on random topics, fun and hacking for hours after the official schedule had ended for the day.
Another very positive aspect is that the virtual setup not only enabled many people to participate that otherwise might not have been able to attend at all, but also let people say hello again that weren’t that active in recent years.
As said before we should find a way to retain remote participation in post-pandemic physical events for this reason.
Also: Presenting Kontrast
