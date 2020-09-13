Devices and Open Hardware
ACEINNA Launches OpenIMU ROS Driver for Development of Robotic Navigation Systems
The Robotic Operating System (ROS) is a set of software libraries and tools that help developers create robotics applications. It can be described as a software development kit (SDK). As stated on ROS.org : "The ROS user community builds on top of a common infrastructure to provide an integration point that offers access to hardware drivers, generic robot capabilities, development tools, useful external libraries, and more." This allows users to get their robotics projects up and running a lot faster than starting from scratch.
Binary Images Optimized for Your Embedded Device
Embedded systems developers have usually had two choices when setting off to create exciting new devices based on Linux and built using the latest embedded SOCs. Use a binary distribution typically optimized for laptops, desktops and servers and hope it either fits or painstakingly customize it. Use an embedded Linux product which makes customization easy but has a rather large learning curve and doesn't have an easy way to even determine if the learning curve is worth the journey.
Wind River Linux now provides access to binary images of our industry leading embedded Linux OS, allowing you to get the best of both worlds. Binary images, which are optimized for embedded devices, are available to be used for deploying on your embedded device and keeping it up to date. Or these same images can be used to try out on your embedded device to evaluate the capabilities of Wind River Linux while you ease into the workflow required to use our source based embedded Linux product.
Raspberry Pi lookalike showcases i.MX8M Mini
Avnet’s $72.50 “MaaxBoard Mini” SBC offers Linux and Android images to run on an i.MX8M Mini with 2GB DDR4, GbE, 4x USB 2.0, MIPI DSI- and -CSI, WiFi/BT, and 40-pin GPIO.
A year ago, Avnet’s Embest unit launched a $60 MaaXBoard SBC featuring NXP’s i.MX8M. We missed the company’s July announcement of the promised, i.MX8M Mini based MaaxBoard Mini, but since the board did not receive wide coverage, we figure better late than never.
IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Panel PCs Run Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04
There are already several industrial dust and waterproof panel PCs on the market, but with its Intel Apollo Lake powered Titan-AL Series, ADLINK goes a step further with IP69K-rated stainless steel panel PCs that provide resistance against corrosion from all sort of chemicals.
Magpie MIDI is an adaptive harmonica-style computer interface
For those with certain physical restrictions, interfacing with a computer can be a difficult task. As a possible solution, Shu Takahashi and Pato Montalvo have come up with the Magpie MIDI hands-free interface. The adaptive tool, inspired in part by a harmonica, has 13 air holes that enable its user to “sip” and “puff” all 26 letters of the alphabet.
Librem 5 on Privacy
Wiki.js: A Modern Open-source Wiki Engine for the Enterprise\
Whenever there is a mention of a Wiki, the first thing that always come to thoughts is: Wikipedia.org. So first let's draw a like between Wiki and Wikipedia. A Wiki is a software that built to ease collaborative writing and editing processes for teams. They are designed with a specific goal to provide productive writing environment for writers and editors, as well as a set of management tools for moderators and managers. Wikis have been around since the dawn of the modern internet as we knew it, and the most popular Wiki system is MediaWiki which Wikipedia uses. Over the years we used many wiki engines in work, starting from MediaWiki, DokuWiki, PmWiki, Wikkawiki, and TiddlyWiki. All of them are still popular wiki engines with loyal communities. [...] Wiki.js is a fully customizable and modular wiki engine written entirely in JavaScript. It comes with a rich set of features, and works smoothly on different systems and environments. It's also a blazing fast web application, with an eye-candy design, furthermore, It supports many database interfaces with primary support for PostgreSQL (Note that the other database engines may be dropped in the next major release). With a developer-friendly tool set, developer can integrate Wiki.js with any existing system as they can build modules, and create custom themes for it. Wiki.js is a perfect solution for scientists, researchers, business managers, writers, historians, software developers and technical writers. It's also a polished solution for the enterprise. Here in this article we will explain why.
Switch to Linux with these top distros
Regular contributor Jon Honeyball has fallen for the charms of Linux Mint – and we can understand why – but Mint is far from the only flavour on offer. Each distro has a different style and skillset, with variants to suit every taste. In this instance, we’re more interested in usability than we are in raw numbers, as this is about the computing experience as much as it’s about what you can do with each OS. Moreover, we’ve cut each candidate greater slack than we’d usually be prepared to do. We had issues with each distro – without exception – when installing them on our current-specification laptop, spanning wobbly Wi-Fi, touchpads that stopped working, mute speakers and, in some cases, distributions that wouldn’t install at all. This is by no means an unusual occurrence in the world of Linux, which often works on a system of trial and error. Linux has a reputation as being the sole province of hardcore tech-heads, and while that's not quite true any more, it certainly not for the faint of heart, and we'd advise anyone who's worried about using a command-line interface to turn back now. The winner, then, isn’t so much the quantifiably “best” open-source operating system on test, but rather the one we’d be most likely to stick with if it was time to wave goodbye to Windows altogether.
Fragments – A Modern BitTorrent Client for Gnome Desktop
Fragments is an open-source GTK+ 3 BitTorrent client with a modern and easy to use user interface.
