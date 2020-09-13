Pinephone Multiboot Image Boots 13 Different Linux Distributions
You’ve certainly heard about dual-boot systems with Windows and Linux, and possibly about triple-boot systems with an extra OS like Chromium OS or Android, but pine64’s forum user Mengo has gone much further with a multiboot image for Pinephone able to boot 13 different Linux distributions!
You’d think the image would occupy a lot of space on the device, but since all 13 distributions share the same Linux 5.9 kernel, all 13 operating systems fit on the internal eMMC flash or a MicroSD card with 8GB or greater capacity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 119 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices and Open Hardware
today's howtos
Distribution kernel for Gentoo
The Gentoo Distribution Kernel project is excited to announce that our new Linux Kernel packages are ready for a wide audience! The project aims to create a better Linux Kernel maintenance experience by providing both ebuilds that can be used to configure, compile, and install kernel entirely through the package manager as well as prebuilt binary kernels.
Librem 5 on Privacy
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
5 hours 58 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago