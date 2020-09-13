Kate and the Tab Bar - Release 20.12
Kate did a long time not have tabbing. My initial design was a MDI editor with a list/treeview for the file selection.
We had splitting very soon and some when in-between we had tabs around the split areas (like in good old Konqueror). But we had no tabs for documents. The tabbing for the split views was removed again later, as close to nobody understood or even found it.
Here is some good old Kate, (alias Kant) screenshot from the good old KDE 2.2 times.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 756 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: The Future of Sync, Africa, Firefox and Tor
today's howtos
Python Programming
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago