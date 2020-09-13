IBM and SUSE/OpenSUSE
IBM Z and Linux Innovation: 20 Years and Counting
IBM was ahead of its time in relationship to the upstart Linux operating system in the mid-1990s. Twenty years later and a huge amount of innovation later, IBM and the open source system are partners in thousands of systems globally.
OpenPOWER Foundation Introduces IBM Hardware and Software Contributions at OpenPOWER Summit 2020
A2O POWER processor core, an out-of-order follow-up to the A2I core, and associated FPGA environment
Conference Organizers Announce Schedule, Platform Registration
Organizers of the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference are pleased to announce the schedule for the conference is published.
All times on the schedule are published in Coordinated Universal Time. The conference will take place live Oct. 15 through Oct. 17 using the https://oslo.gonogo.live/ platform.
There are more than 100 talks scheduled that range from talks about the openSUSE and LibreOffice projects to talks about documentation. There are talks about open-source projects, cloud and container technologies, embedded devices, community development, translations, marketing, future technologies, quality assurance and more.
There will be multiple sessions happening at the same time, so some talks might overlap. Attendees have an option to personalize a schedule so that they are reminded when the live talk they would like to see begins.
openSUSE Projects Support Hacktoberfest Efforts
The openSUSE community is ready for Hacktoberfest, which is run by Digital Ocean and DEV that encourages people to make their first contributions to open source projects. The openSUSE + LibreOffice Virtual Conference will take place during Hacktoberfest and is listed as an event on the website. The conference will have more than 100 talks about open source projects ranging from documentation to the technologies within each project.
