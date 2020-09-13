The future of smart System on Module is here: Variscite’s i.MX 8M Plus-based SoM
i.MX 8M Plus-based SoM with Integrated Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML)
[Tel-Aviv, Israel, September 14, 2020] Variscite, a global System on Module and embedded solutions provider, revealed its new System on Module (SoM) platforms based on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. This is the first generation of SoM solution with dedicated Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI / ML) capabilities within an integrated NPU engine.
Upcoming i.MX 8M Plus based modules
Variscite’s upcoming VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS platforms are both powered by i.MX 8M Plus, the latest addition to NXP’s i.MX 8M application processors family. The modules are running on a 1.8GHz quad Cortex™-A53 ARM 64-bit core with 800MHz Cortex™-M7 real-time co-processor.
VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS Features
The modules provided by Variscite include an intelligent vision system with Image Signal Processor (ISP), an integrated 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and dual camera interfaces. These features provide the foundation for the moduls’ unique Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning capabilities.
The modules also offer advanced multimedia capabilities along with extensive connectivity options such as H.265 HD video encode/decode, high performance 2D/3D GPU, up to 4K HDMI, HD LVDS, high-quality voice processing, DSI certified dual-band Wi-Fi, BT/BLE, dual USB3, dual GbE, dual CAN-FD, and PCIe.
Variscite’s Pin-to-Pin compatibility
The VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and the DART-MX8M-PLUS differ in dimensions and their Pin-to-Pin family compatibility. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS is a member of the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, providing extensive scalability options; starting from i.MX6UL/6ULL modules, through i.MX 6, i.MX 8M Nano, i.MX 8M Mini, up to i.MX 8X and i.MX 8QuadMax based modules.
The DART-MX8M-PLUS SoM is a small size SoM measuring only 55x30mm. The SoM is a member of the DART Pin2Pin product family that offers Pin-to-Pin compatibility with the i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M based modules.
These broad Pin-to-Pin System on Module families allow Variscite’s customers to benefit from extensive scalability options and extended lifetime, as well as reduced development time, costs, and risks. Read about the Pin2Pin System on Module families on Variscite’s website.
Evaluation Kits
The evaluation kits of the VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and the DART-MX8M-PLUS will include the SoM with the related scalable carrier board: the Symphony Board and the VAR-DT8M Custom Board, respectively, as well as an optional LVDS display with touch panel.
Availability and longevity:
Based on Variscite’s announcement, both evaluation kits and modules are now available for orders. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS are included in Variscite’s long-term longevity plan and will provide an expected availability of 15 years.
For more information, please contact Variscite’s sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 136 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM and SUSE/OpenSUSE
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla: The Future of Sync, Africa, Firefox and Tor
today's howtos
Recent comments
5 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago