The future of smart System on Module is here: Variscite’s i.MX 8M Plus-based SoMi.MX 8M Plus-based SoM with Integrated Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML)
[Tel-Aviv, Israel, September 14, 2020] Variscite, a global System on Module and embedded solutions provider, revealed its new System on Module (SoM) platforms based on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. This is the first generation of SoM solution with dedicated Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI / ML) capabilities within an integrated NPU engine.
Upcoming i.MX 8M Plus based modules
Variscite’s upcoming VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS platforms are both powered by i.MX 8M Plus, the latest addition to NXP’s i.MX 8M application processors family. The modules are running on a 1.8GHz quad Cortex™-A53 ARM 64-bit core with 800MHz Cortex™-M7 real-time co-processor.
VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS Features
The modules provided by Variscite include an intelligent vision system with Image Signal Processor (ISP), an integrated 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and dual camera interfaces. These features provide the foundation for the moduls’ unique Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning capabilities.
The modules also offer advanced multimedia capabilities along with extensive connectivity options such as H.265 HD video encode/decode, high performance 2D/3D GPU, up to 4K HDMI, HD LVDS, high-quality voice processing, DSI certified dual-band Wi-Fi, BT/BLE, dual USB3, dual GbE, dual CAN-FD, and PCIe.
Variscite’s Pin-to-Pin compatibility
The VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and the DART-MX8M-PLUS differ in dimensions and their Pin-to-Pin family compatibility. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS is a member of the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, providing extensive scalability options; starting from i.MX6UL/6ULL modules, through i.MX 6, i.MX 8M Nano, i.MX 8M Mini, up to i.MX 8X and i.MX 8QuadMax based modules.
The DART-MX8M-PLUS SoM is a small size SoM measuring only 55x30mm. The SoM is a member of the DART Pin2Pin product family that offers Pin-to-Pin compatibility with the i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M based modules.
These broad Pin-to-Pin System on Module families allow Variscite’s customers to benefit from extensive scalability options and extended lifetime, as well as reduced development time, costs, and risks. Read about the Pin2Pin System on Module families on Variscite’s website.
Evaluation Kits
The evaluation kits of the VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and the DART-MX8M-PLUS will include the SoM with the related scalable carrier board: the Symphony Board and the VAR-DT8M Custom Board, respectively, as well as an optional LVDS display with touch panel.
Availability and longevity:
Based on Variscite’s announcement, both evaluation kits and modules are now available for orders. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS are included in Variscite’s long-term longevity plan and will provide an expected availability of 15 years.
TUXEDO Book XUX7 Launches as Behemoth of a Linux Gaming Laptop
TUXEDO Book XUX7 is a monster of a Linux laptop, powered by 10th Gen “Comet Lake” Intel Core desktop processors up to Intel Core i9-10900K, which features 10 cores and 20 threads, as well as up to 5.3 GHz clock speeds and a nominal power consumption of 125 watts.
Being a gaming machine, the TUXEDO Book XUX7 laptop provides Linux gamers with maximum graphics performance on-the-go thanks to either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Refresh, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards, which feature 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.
Google Summer of Code is a global program that is geared towards introducing students to open source. Students are matched with open-source organizations to work with them for three months during the summer.
My name is Somtochi Onyekwere from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (Nigeria) and this year, I was given the opportunity to work with Kubernetes (under the CNCF organization) and this led to an amazing summer spent learning, contributing and interacting with the community.
Specifically, I worked on the Cluster Addons: Package all the things! project. The project focused on building operators for better management of various cluster addons, extending the tooling for building these operators and making the creation of these operators a smooth process.
Cartesi, an innovator in the blockchain space, today announces the start of the Cartesi DApp Incubation Program. Developers can apply for the program until October 12, 2020.
Erick Demoura, CEO & Co-Founder of Cartesi said, “Cartesi is the only infrastructure that allows developers to use a Linux environment to build DApps. Developers can now conveniently build their DApps outside of the frustratingly restrictive, blockchain development environment. With the Incubation Program we are not only giving developers the opportunity to finally build the DApp of their dreams, but we are also rewarding them handsomely for their achievement.”
So I was searching through the Snap Store for interesting terminal applications. Instead, I kept coming across really lame and corny terminal apps. Some were so lame that I just had to install them and check them out.
For well over a decade now and in fact closer to two decades, NVIDIA generally provides launch day support in their official, proprietary Linux driver. I think there's just been a few times where there has been a few day delay. But thanks to their largely shared driver code-base between Windows and Linux (and BSD), it's generally right on time. Generally speaking the first-cut support is quite good if using this proprietary driver. The performance and features are generally close to on-par with the Windows driver albeit with exceptions from time to time. So as long as you aren't strictly abiding by free software principles and don't oppose to using the binary blob, all should be well for the RTX 3080 beginning to ship this week or in the days ahead.
Unvanquished was one of the most promising open-source game projects nearly a decade ago with its "Daemon" engine but since abandoning their monthly alpha release regiment and their beta/stable releases never materializing either, it's been relatively quiet the past few years. But their developers have been persisting and today they are announcing that following a three-year cleanup the game is fully free/open-source including all assets under applicable licenses.
With the world moving around the web, and the dynamics of marketing changing every hour, it is essential now to keep the website customer-ready. Push notifications are one way to keep your audience tied to your website, even when they are not visiting your website. You can send Push notifications to both desktop and mobile from the WordPress site.
But, first of all, let’s see what WordPress Push notifications are. All clickable messages that you receive in the notification area of your mobile device or the messages that you see on the desktop of your computer are WordPress Push Notifications.
I talked about RSS a lot earlier this year, mostly defending it from the charge that it’s irrelevant, and from weak arguments that it’s only useful for plumbing. But there’s one aspect I missed: it used to be assumed that a site would come with it. Now you have to use third-party tools, or write your own scraper.
For long-term security and the prevention of future breaches, Mr Sathit said a budget of 1.9 billion baht will be set aside to install a security system capable of protecting data stored in hospitals run by the Public Health Ministry nationwide.
For just over a decade the Lightworks high-end, cross-platform video editing software has been owned by EditShare after it was acquired from Gee Broadcast. Now though LWKS Software Ltd has been established and acquired this video editing software from EditShare.
LWKS Software Ltd is the new owner of Lightworks as a "forward-thinking company dedicated to the content creation industry." EditShare's QScan software was also part of this deal.
IBM and SUSE/OpenSUSE
IBM was ahead of its time in relationship to the upstart Linux operating system in the mid-1990s. Twenty years later and a huge amount of innovation later, IBM and the open source system are partners in thousands of systems globally.
A2O POWER processor core, an out-of-order follow-up to the A2I core, and associated FPGA environment
Organizers of the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference are pleased to announce the schedule for the conference is published.
All times on the schedule are published in Coordinated Universal Time. The conference will take place live Oct. 15 through Oct. 17 using the https://oslo.gonogo.live/ platform.
There are more than 100 talks scheduled that range from talks about the openSUSE and LibreOffice projects to talks about documentation. There are talks about open-source projects, cloud and container technologies, embedded devices, community development, translations, marketing, future technologies, quality assurance and more.
There will be multiple sessions happening at the same time, so some talks might overlap. Attendees have an option to personalize a schedule so that they are reminded when the live talk they would like to see begins.
The openSUSE community is ready for Hacktoberfest, which is run by Digital Ocean and DEV that encourages people to make their first contributions to open source projects. The openSUSE + LibreOffice Virtual Conference will take place during Hacktoberfest and is listed as an event on the website. The conference will have more than 100 talks about open source projects ranging from documentation to the technologies within each project.
