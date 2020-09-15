Language Selection

Games: Slime Rancher, Dicey Dungeons, Everafter Falls and Epicinium

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 16th of September 2020 03:16:49 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Slime Rancher hits 3 million copies sold, gets a big discount

    Slime Rancher is quite possibly one of the sweetest games around, and it's clearly something a lot of people enjoy.

    It's now another indie team success story too, as Monomi Park have announced that Slime Rancher has officially blown passed 3 million sales. A game about exploring, sucking up slimes with your 'vacpack' and selling their shiny poop for profit. That's a slightly amusing way to explain it but it's pretty accurate. You capture the slimes, put them into your nicely built fenced-off areas, feed them and wait for the shiny Plorts to pop out of them to collect.

  • Dicey Dungeons, the innovative and great fun deck-builder has a huge update out

    Modding also gets a big upgrade here too. While Dicey Dungeons already had a modding API, and plenty of mods available, the 1.9 update delivers "a massive number of features that modders have been requesting for a while". This means future mods can do a lot more and hopefully be more compatible with each other. Some great mods were also pointed out like Floorplan to add more floor layouts and Pyromancer which adds a whole new character. Perhaps you want bigger though? There's also Cauldron Mania which adds whole new episodes and equipment.

    Additionally, over 200 issues reported have been closed on the bug tracker so it should be better than ever. Some new content even made it in with 9 new remix rules for the Bonus Round episodes.

  • Everafter Falls looks like another absolutely charming casual crafting adventure

    Another game coming to Linux that mixes in cute graphics, a casual theme, plenty of crafting and something about eating cards? Everafter Falls looks like another absolutely charming casual crafting adventure.

  • Free to play strategy Epicinium releases October 12 with a climate change gameplay twist

    Fast turn-based strategy where the map changes along with the climate, Epicinium could be interesting with its fresh take on tactical battles.

    War, war never changes. Except when it does and the land around you is ruined. That's what Epicinium will have a focus on when it releases free on October 12. The idea is that you need to be seriously careful to balance firepower against the enemy, and damage to the environment. There's a 'global warming' system that will also include a multitude of different weather effects adding to gameplay depth and variety.

    [...]

    You win by being careful. Combat will destroy grass, crops, trees and so on. Building industry will accelerate the global warming system and more environmental destruction will happen as battles go on. Players get a score based on how much of nature is left at the end of the war. While it's turn-based it does have a simultaneous turn system so no one should be left waiting around too.

