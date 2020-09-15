Python Programming
Python vs. JavaScript: Is It a Fair Comparison?
When we talk about building a project with Python or JavaScript, we very rarely mean building every software component with one programming language.
Python Requests Library: Sending HTTP GET and POST requests using Python
HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) is the protocol of the world-wide-web. When you visit a webpage with your web browser, the browser is making a series of HTTP requests to web servers somewhere out on the Internet. Those servers will answer with HTTP responses.
The Python Requests library makes it easy to write programs that send and receive HTTP. Instead of having to understand the HTTP protocol in great detail, you can just make very simple HTTP connections using Python objects, and then send and receive messages using the methods of those objects.
Sending email with attachments using Python built-in email module
The email built-in Python module lets us easily construct email messages.
We'll start by using the email.message.EmailMessage class to create an email message.
Python: Check if Variable is a Number
In this article, we'll be going through a few examples of how to check if a variable is a number in Python.
Python is dynamically typed.
LabPlot 2.8 Released
In 2.8 we made it easier to access many online resources that provide data sets for educational purposes. These data sets cover a variety of different areas, such as physics, statistics, medicine, etc., and are usually organized in collections.
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – SNES emulation – Week 11
This week I’ve been busy on work issues so I’ve had less time to devote to writing about the AWOW AK41. I aimed to surveying a wide range of video emulators and see how they perform on the AWOW AK41. Instead, I’ve focused on one emulator, Snes9x. This is a popular open source emulator for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), a 16-bit home video game console developed by Nintendo. The SNES saw a staggered release around the world in the early 1990s. The game console was very popular selling around 49 million units.
Graphics: XDC2020, Vulkan and NVIDIA GeForce NOW
