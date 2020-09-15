Language Selection

Asus Vivobook - Kubuntu Bionic to Focal upgrade

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 16th of September 2020 04:48:29 PM

A year and a half ago, I was quite pleased with my Vivobook upgrade, and I thought it had been a sensible move. Plasma seemed to offer a good, pleasing work environment. Fast forward to now, my impression is less glamorous. The look & feel and performance are solid, but there are too many bugs and issues to make me feel happy or comfortable.

This ties into how I've been feeling about the Linux desktop in general these past few years. At the end of the day, yes, my laptop works, and it's got a stylish enough operating system with a plenty of goodies in there for casual and even advanced use. But then, why do I need to have this flicker thingie on a laptop with Intel graphics? It's worked fabulously for seven odd years. Or why do I need to fret about Samba in 2020, when every other desktop environment - and certainly Windows - does streaming perfectly fine? I don't know, maybe I should stop writing about Linux and just do pottery instead or something. Anyway, the upgrade worked, but the top layer shows cracks in the facade, the slow and steady decline of care, love, passion and fun in the Tuxy desktop. But will I keep the distro installed? Not sure really. Really not sure. The end.

LabPlot 2.8 Released

In 2.8 we made it easier to access many online resources that provide data sets for educational purposes. These data sets cover a variety of different areas, such as physics, statistics, medicine, etc., and are usually organized in collections. Read more

AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – SNES emulation – Week 11

This week I’ve been busy on work issues so I’ve had less time to devote to writing about the AWOW AK41. I aimed to surveying a wide range of video emulators and see how they perform on the AWOW AK41. Instead, I’ve focused on one emulator, Snes9x. This is a popular open source emulator for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), a 16-bit home video game console developed by Nintendo. The SNES saw a staggered release around the world in the early 1990s. The game console was very popular selling around 49 million units. Read more

Graphics: XDC2020, Vulkan and NVIDIA GeForce NOW

  • X.Org Developers Conference 2020 Starts With Many Interesting Talks

    XDC2020 as the annual gathering of X.Org developers was due to take place in Poland this year but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused it to be yet another conference happening exclusively online. Day 1 of XDC2020 has just begun. XDC2020 is organized by Intel's graphics engineering team in Gdansk, Poland. The virtual event is leveraging existing Linux Plumbers Conference infrastructure as well as YouTube for video streaming. Intel is the platinum sponsor of XDC2020 while Google and NVIDIA are the gold sponsors.

  • After Reaching Vulkan 1.0 Conformance, V3DV Raspberry Pi Vulkan To Pursue Mainline Mesa

    The V3DV driver for providing Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 is very close to Vulkan 1.0 conformance and once squaring that away along with other lingering bits they will be pursuing the upstreaming of this driver within Mesa. Upstreaming the V3DV driver in Mesa will be a huge help for those wanting to see this Vulkan driver readily available on the many Linux distributions shipping Raspberry Pi spins and sticking to just upstream/mainline code. V3DV is very close to Vulkan 1.0 conformance with Quake III Vulkan, vkOpenArena, Vulkan-powered emulators, and various demos now running well on the Raspberry Pi 4 with this driver developed by Igalia under cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Thus once upstream in 2021 we are looking at Linux distributions shipping this driver with their upstream Mesa.

  • XDC 2020 conference is today - Vulkan Ray Tracing and Vulkan for Raspberry Pi 4

    Today the X.Org Developers Conference (XDC 2020) begins and there's a couple of interesting talks worth checking out, especially if you like to follow OpenGL and Vulkan. What is the event? The X.Org Developers Conference is the event for developers working on all things open graphics related including in the Linux kernel, Mesa, DRM, Wayland, X11 and so on. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, it's going to be quite a streamlined virtual event spread across three days from September 16 to September 18. There's still going to be quite a few talks and lots of them sound really interesting.

  • NVIDIA GeForce NOW on Linux can run without user agent spoofing in a browser

    Looks like NVIDIA might be ready for the next push in cloud gaming with their GeForce NOW service, as it's even easier to run it on Linux. What is it? GeForce NOW allows you to play games you already digitally own on other platforms, on whatever device you have available. It hooks in with Steam, EA / Origin, Epic Games and more. Back in August, NVIDIA officially opened it up to Chromebooks by letting people playing with it in the browser. For everyone else, it needed you to spoof your user agent string to act like it was a Chromebook. It was a small thing but still a minor nuisance. That now, appears to no longer be needed.

