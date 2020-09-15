Asus Vivobook - Kubuntu Bionic to Focal upgrade
A year and a half ago, I was quite pleased with my Vivobook upgrade, and I thought it had been a sensible move. Plasma seemed to offer a good, pleasing work environment. Fast forward to now, my impression is less glamorous. The look & feel and performance are solid, but there are too many bugs and issues to make me feel happy or comfortable.
This ties into how I've been feeling about the Linux desktop in general these past few years. At the end of the day, yes, my laptop works, and it's got a stylish enough operating system with a plenty of goodies in there for casual and even advanced use. But then, why do I need to have this flicker thingie on a laptop with Intel graphics? It's worked fabulously for seven odd years. Or why do I need to fret about Samba in 2020, when every other desktop environment - and certainly Windows - does streaming perfectly fine? I don't know, maybe I should stop writing about Linux and just do pottery instead or something. Anyway, the upgrade worked, but the top layer shows cracks in the facade, the slow and steady decline of care, love, passion and fun in the Tuxy desktop. But will I keep the distro installed? Not sure really. Really not sure. The end.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 636 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LabPlot 2.8 Released
In 2.8 we made it easier to access many online resources that provide data sets for educational purposes. These data sets cover a variety of different areas, such as physics, statistics, medicine, etc., and are usually organized in collections.
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – SNES emulation – Week 11
This week I’ve been busy on work issues so I’ve had less time to devote to writing about the AWOW AK41. I aimed to surveying a wide range of video emulators and see how they perform on the AWOW AK41. Instead, I’ve focused on one emulator, Snes9x. This is a popular open source emulator for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), a 16-bit home video game console developed by Nintendo. The SNES saw a staggered release around the world in the early 1990s. The game console was very popular selling around 49 million units.
Graphics: XDC2020, Vulkan and NVIDIA GeForce NOW
today's howtos
Recent comments
34 min 51 sec ago
37 min 23 sec ago
40 min 19 sec ago
42 min 47 sec ago
50 min 11 sec ago
52 min 20 sec ago
57 min 25 sec ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago