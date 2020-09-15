The Slimbook Essential is a Surprisingly Affordable Linux Laptop
The suitably-named Slimbook Essential packs a fair bit of power for a low starting price of just €499. This makes it the cheapest Linux laptop this company has produced to date.
In this post we dive in to the Slimbook Essential specs, price, and release date. We also ask if the device is a better buy than pricer portable, like the phenomenally powerful Slimbok Pro X.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 637 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Slimbook Essential is a Linux laptop with 10th-gen Intel Core
Slimbook Essential is a Linux laptop with 10th-gen Intel Core for € 499 and up