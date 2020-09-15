20 years of Linux on Big Iron
Let's take the way-back machine to March 1991. Back then Stewart Alsop, venture capitalist and one-time editor-in-chief of InfoWorld, predicted "the last mainframe will be unplugged on March 15, 1996." In IBM's last quarter, IBM Z mainframe led IBM's systems revenue to $1.9 billion, a gain of 6% over the last quarter. Oh well, you can't get them all right.
So, what happened? Linux happened.
At the time, this seemed a very unlikely marriage of software and hardware. Linux was the open-source software darling and the IBM mainframe was the proprietary hardware king. IBM leadership could see, long before other major companies would, that Linux was the future of operating systems.
