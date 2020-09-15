Android Leftovers

Lilbits: Android apps on Linux phones, Android-like features on iPhones

Ready or not, iOS 14 is here. Some developers are annoyed that Apple only gave them a 1-day heads up that the update would begin rolling out, so it’s possible that some apps might not fully support all the new features yet. But iPhone users can now take advantage of picture-in-picture video, more compact notifications, home screen widgets and new ways to organize the home screen… and generally a bunch of features Android users have had for years. We’re long past the point where it’s truly fair to say that Apple is playing catch up to Google or vice versa – both companies regularly borrow ideas from the other, and customers benefit from this creative borrowing and re-purposing. But I did have a feeling of déjà vu when Apple unveiled its iOS 14 feature set in June.

20 years of Linux on Big Iron

Let's take the way-back machine to March 1991. Back then Stewart Alsop, venture capitalist and one-time editor-in-chief of InfoWorld, predicted "the last mainframe will be unplugged on March 15, 1996." In IBM's last quarter, IBM Z mainframe led IBM's systems revenue to $1.9 billion, a gain of 6% over the last quarter. Oh well, you can't get them all right. So, what happened? Linux happened. At the time, this seemed a very unlikely marriage of software and hardware. Linux was the open-source software darling and the IBM mainframe was the proprietary hardware king. IBM leadership could see, long before other major companies would, that Linux was the future of operating systems.