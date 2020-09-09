IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
IBM MQ on Raspberry Pi – our tastiest developer edition yet!
The IBM MQ team is sometimes asked if MQ can only run on large enterprise systems, like a mainframe. The answer is always a resounding “yes!” IBM MQ supports a wide range of platforms, but to make life easier for developers, we have developer builds for Windows and Linux, a Mac client, our MQ on Cloud managed service, and an IBM MQ container image. (You can learn more about these developer platforms on our “Get started with IBM MQ” page.)
Now, we’ve created a developer edition of IBM MQ for the smallest platform yet. Introducing… the IBM MQ Developer Edition for Raspberry Pi OS!
The Raspberry Pi is a tiny computer about the size of a credit card that’s more than powerful enough to run MQ. They’re often used as part of DIY computing projects and as educational tools. For example, our MQ Developer Experience team used two $12 Raspberry Pi Zeros to run an image transfer demo to show system resilience to developers at several conference...
-
What are containers and why do you need them?
Sadly, it is not all about ball bearings nowadays. It’s all about containers. If you’ve heard about containers, but not sure what they are, you’ve come to the right place.
[...]
The best analogy for understanding containers is a shipping container. That’s why the majority of all container articles and blogs, you see a photo of a shipping container – including this one. I’m sure you’ve seen the transport of those big steel shipping containers. (I’ve also seen some “off-the-grid-type” people using them to build houses and swimming pool.) The shipping industry standardized on a consistent size container. Now, the same container can move from a ship to a train to a truck without unloading the cargo. The container contents do not matter.
Just like a shipping container, a software container is a standardized package of software. Everything needed for the software to run is inside the container. The software code, runtime, system tools, system libraries, settings are all inside a single container.
-
2020 Call for Code Global Challenge Regional Finalists
Today, I’m excited to announce the Regional Finalists for the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge. Since its launch in 2018, this movement has grown to over 400,000 developers and problem solvers across 179 nations. Through Call for Code, developers connect, learn, share their expertise, and build open source solutions that can scale around the world and be deployed in individual communities.
After much deliberation, our judges have identified the top solutions from Asia Pacific, Europe, Greater China, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Congratulations to all these teams, and thank you all for your time, commitment, and ingenuity!
The everyday effects of climate change and especially COVID-19 have revealed the limits of the systems we take for granted. That’s why Call for Code is focused on these two unprecedented challenges in 2020. Because these issues are experienced differently by local communities, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. We learned this in the first two years of Call for Code, creating solutions to mitigate the effects of natural disasters. We need solutions that work on the local level but also have the ability to scale and help any community, anywhere. Now in our third global competition, we’ve seen thousands of solutions built using Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, data from The Weather Company, and APIs from partners like HERE Technologies and InteliPeer.
-
IDC paper highlights the business value of Red Hat software certifications [Ed: Red Hat/IBM paying IDC again. They're basically producing propaganda for money.]
A recent IDC study1 sponsored by Red Hat revealed significant benefits for partners that certify their software as part of the Red Hat Partner Connect program, including greater return on investment, increased revenue and faster development lifecycles. In fact, the study showed that partners can see an average of 49% higher revenue for software products that have been certified by Red Hat.
-
Mainframe Open Education Project Launched | Open Mainframe Summit
-
Open Mainframe Project Launches 4 New Projects
-
At the Intersection of Mainframe and Open Source, Linux Foundation's Open Mainframe Project Reports Record Growth
-
New name for ABRT?
The project ABRT started in 2009. The initial name was CrashWatcher. Very quickly changed to CrashCatcher. But in one month, it got its final name ABRT. ABRT is the name of a POSIX signal and stems from the word abort.
ABRT project was meant as a tool to ease the life of Red Hat Support. Unfortunately Red Hat Support never fully utilized and used ABRT (with some minor exceptions). I recently analyzed the use of ABRT, and its strength are for developers and DevOps. We can identify and helps to report bugs when new software or major release is released. Devops can leverage that we can identify crashes in their deployments and show it in a private instance of ABRT Analytics.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 625 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and More
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Games: Left 4 Dead 2, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, and Gamescope
Recent comments
2 hours 51 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
2 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago