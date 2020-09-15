Language Selection

Development
  • RcppSpdlog 0.0.1: New and Exciting Logging Package

    Very thrilled to announce a new package RcppSpdlog which is now on CRAN in its first release 0.0.1. We had tweeted once about the earliest version which had already caught the eyes of Gabi upstream.

    RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovic.

  • LZHAM + Crunch Now Placed Under The Public Domain

    Compression expert Rich Geldreich who previously worked for the likes of Valve and Unity prior to co-founding his own consulting firm has now made the Crunch and LZHAM technologies available under the public domain.

    LZHAM is a lossless data compression codec with a compression ratio comparable to LZMA but with 1.5~8x faster decompression. This LZ-based data compression codec performs excitingly well for decompression purposes. More details on LZHAM via this repository.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 78: Leader Element and Left Rotation

    These are some answers to the Week 78 of of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar

  • Numbers in Python

    You don’t need to be a math whiz to program well. The truth is, few programmers need to know more than basic algebra. Of course, how much math you need to know depends on the application you’re working on. In general, the level of math required to be a programmer is lower than you might expect. Although math and computer programming aren’t as correlated as some people might believe, numbers are an integral part of any programming language, and Python is no exception.

  • Pandas Convert Column to datetime – object/string, integer, CSV & Excel

    In Pandas, you can convert a column (string/object or integer type) to datetime using the to_datetime() and astype() methods. Furthermore, you can also specify the data type (e.g., datetime) when reading your data from an external source, such as CSV or Excel.

    In this Pandas tutorial, we are going to learn how to convert a column, containing dates in string format, to datetime. First, we are going to have a look at converting objects (i.e., strings) to datetime using the to_datetime() method. One neat thing when working with to_datetime() is that we can work with the format parameter. That is, we will also have a look at how to get the correct format when converting. After that, we will go on and carry out this conversion task with the astype() method.

  • Faster gzip reading in Python

    In this essay I'll describe how I improved chemfp's gzip read performance by about 15% by replacing Python's built-in gzip module with a ctypes interface to libz. If you need faster gzip read performance, you might consider using zcat or similar tool in a subprocess - if so, look at the xopen module.

    Gzip decompression overhead is enough that the 15% read speedup corresponds to a 5% overall speedup for chemfp's sdf2fps tool.

    chemfp is a high-performance cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search package for Python. See its home page and documentation for details. Various licensing options are available, including the option to download a pre-compiled package that works on most Linux-based OSes so you test most of the features right now.

  • Rav1e 0.4 Alpha Released With Much Faster Performance For Rust AV1 Encoding

    After over a half year working on this new version, Rav1e 0.4 is on the way but first is the alpha milestone out today.

    Rav1e 0.4 Alpha delivers from a few percent to over 100% speed-up on x86-64 depending upon quality settings and more. The Arm 64-bit speed-ups are even more pronounced with the Rav1e 0.4 performance slated to offer at least a 50% speed-up at nearly all quality settings. The ARM speed-ups are coming thanks to writing more NEON Assembly.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (libssh, python35, and xen), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (librepo and mysql:8.0), SUSE (perl-DBI), and Ubuntu (Apache Log4j, Apache XML-RPC, bsdiff, libdbi-perl, luajit, milkytracker, OpenJPEG, ruby-loofah, and ruby-websocket-extensions).

  • SSH Attack Vector: Dormant & Forgotten Keys

    SSH keys are everywhere. However, despite their widespread use and high-privilege access, they're often overlooked by IT and security teams. Meanwhile, malicious actors seek to exploit unmanaged and unprotected keys to perform SSH attacks and spread through networks undetected. In this blog, we'll discuss the underlying problem of SSH key sprawl and how to prevent emerging SSH attacks, such as FritzFrog and Lemon_Duck, by implementing proper key management and security practices.

  • Optional L1d Flushing On Context Switching Looks Like It Will Try Again For Linux 5.10

    The feature to provide opt-in flushing of the L1 data cache on each context switch looks like it will be coming with the Linux 5.10 cycle for this functionality providing security benefits but at the cost of further performance degradation. Earlier this year an Amazon engineer proposed the L1d flushing on context switching in the name of security due to vulnerabilities like MDS. Linux 5.8 was going to add this optional feature but was quickly reverted as Linux creator Linus Torvalds found it to beyond stupid, the software fallback not necessarily working, and the performance implications.

Nginx vs. Apache: When to Use One or the Other

The two most popular web servers in the world are Apache and Nginx, with over 60% of all websites worldwide being run by these two web servers. Both Apache and Nginx offer excellent performance and similar features. However, they differ in terms of their architecture, security, and performance. Because both of these servers are pretty great, it can be hard to choose between them. It’s important to make the right decision since each web server has its own pros and cons. In this tutorial, we will introduce Apache and Nginx, compare both servers and help you to decide which one is best for your website. Read more Also: Build multi-architecture container images using Kubernetes

Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  • Steve Kemp: Implementing a FORTH-like language ..

    At the time I read that comment I'd just hacked up a simple FORTH REPL of my own, in Perl, and I said "thanks for posting". I was recently reminded of this discussion, and decided to work through the process. Using only minimal outside resources the recipe worked as expected!

  • Salsa hosted 1e6 CI jobs

    Today, Salsa hosted it's 1,000,000th CI job. The price for hitting the target goes to the Cloud team. The job itself was not that interesting, but it was successful.

  • Debian Local Groups at DebConf20 and beyond

    There are a number of large and very successful Debian Local Groups (Debian France, Debian Brazil and Debian Taiwan, just to name a few), but what can we do to help support upcoming local groups or help spark interest in more parts of the world? There has been a session about Debian Local Teams at Debconf20 and it generated generated quite a bit of constructive discussion in the live stream (recording available at https://meetings-archive.debian.net/pub/debian-meetings/2020/DebConf20/), in the session's Etherpad and in the IRC channel (#debian-localgroups). This article is an attempt at summarizing the key points that were raised during that discussion, as well as the plans for the future actions to support new or existent Debian Local Groups and the possibility of setting up a local group support team.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 16th September 2020

    The web team here at Canonical run two-week iterations. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and More

  • FLOSS Weekly 596: Self-Sovereign Identity - Evernym & Verifiable Credentials

    Self-sovereign identity, and the importance of verifiable credentials with Richard Esplin a product manager from the company Evernym. Historically we have expressed our identity through a piece of paper, driver's license, and documents given by an authority but, now in the digital age, we have companies holding the credentials, like Facebook & Google. Richard Esplin, an open-source advocate, talks with Doc Searls and Shawn Powers about the importance of taking control of your identity. Richard Esplin works for Evernym, which is the world's leading platform for verifiable credentials.

  • Fern Vim: It's Been Fun Netrw, But I Have A Better File Tree

    I've been using Netrw since the day I stopped using Nerdtree and it's been ok after dealing with a few hacky problems but it's always been sort of lacking but recently I discovered another file explorer called fern vim and you know what it does everything that I could possibly want it to do plus it's dead simple to extend.

  • Are Snaps Bad?

    How to Remove Snaps 02:47 Why are Snaps Bad

