RcppSpdlog 0.0.1: New and Exciting Logging Package
Very thrilled to announce a new package RcppSpdlog which is now on CRAN in its first release 0.0.1. We had tweeted once about the earliest version which had already caught the eyes of Gabi upstream.
RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovic.
LZHAM + Crunch Now Placed Under The Public Domain
Compression expert Rich Geldreich who previously worked for the likes of Valve and Unity prior to co-founding his own consulting firm has now made the Crunch and LZHAM technologies available under the public domain.
LZHAM is a lossless data compression codec with a compression ratio comparable to LZMA but with 1.5~8x faster decompression. This LZ-based data compression codec performs excitingly well for decompression purposes. More details on LZHAM via this repository.
Perl Weekly Challenge 78: Leader Element and Left Rotation
These are some answers to the Week 78 of of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar
Numbers in Python
You don’t need to be a math whiz to program well. The truth is, few programmers need to know more than basic algebra. Of course, how much math you need to know depends on the application you’re working on. In general, the level of math required to be a programmer is lower than you might expect. Although math and computer programming aren’t as correlated as some people might believe, numbers are an integral part of any programming language, and Python is no exception.
Pandas Convert Column to datetime – object/string, integer, CSV & Excel
In Pandas, you can convert a column (string/object or integer type) to datetime using the to_datetime() and astype() methods. Furthermore, you can also specify the data type (e.g., datetime) when reading your data from an external source, such as CSV or Excel.
In this Pandas tutorial, we are going to learn how to convert a column, containing dates in string format, to datetime. First, we are going to have a look at converting objects (i.e., strings) to datetime using the to_datetime() method. One neat thing when working with to_datetime() is that we can work with the format parameter. That is, we will also have a look at how to get the correct format when converting. After that, we will go on and carry out this conversion task with the astype() method.
Faster gzip reading in Python
In this essay I'll describe how I improved chemfp's gzip read performance by about 15% by replacing Python's built-in gzip module with a ctypes interface to libz. If you need faster gzip read performance, you might consider using zcat or similar tool in a subprocess - if so, look at the xopen module.
Gzip decompression overhead is enough that the 15% read speedup corresponds to a 5% overall speedup for chemfp's sdf2fps tool.
chemfp is a high-performance cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search package for Python. See its home page and documentation for details. Various licensing options are available, including the option to download a pre-compiled package that works on most Linux-based OSes so you test most of the features right now.
Rav1e 0.4 Alpha Released With Much Faster Performance For Rust AV1 Encoding
After over a half year working on this new version, Rav1e 0.4 is on the way but first is the alpha milestone out today.
Rav1e 0.4 Alpha delivers from a few percent to over 100% speed-up on x86-64 depending upon quality settings and more. The Arm 64-bit speed-ups are even more pronounced with the Rav1e 0.4 performance slated to offer at least a 50% speed-up at nearly all quality settings. The ARM speed-ups are coming thanks to writing more NEON Assembly.
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 356
Nginx vs. Apache: When to Use One or the Other
The two most popular web servers in the world are Apache and Nginx, with over 60% of all websites worldwide being run by these two web servers. Both Apache and Nginx offer excellent performance and similar features. However, they differ in terms of their architecture, security, and performance. Because both of these servers are pretty great, it can be hard to choose between them. It’s important to make the right decision since each web server has its own pros and cons. In this tutorial, we will introduce Apache and Nginx, compare both servers and help you to decide which one is best for your website. Also: Build multi-architecture container images using Kubernetes
