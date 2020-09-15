Language Selection

  • Anbox on the Librem 5

    Anbox now runs on the Librem 5, getting you access to many additional free software apps that are packaged only for Android.

    [...]

    With Android emulation unlocked on the Librem 5, the number of usable mobile apps has once again jumped. It’s time to start thinking about which apps you have to keep for now, and which apps could use the ad-free respectful PureOS touch.

  • Optical drive plays large wooden discs

    Optical media normally contains information in the form of 1s and 0s that are much too small to be seen by the human eye. This can make understanding their operation less than straightforward. To solve this problem, Jon Bumstead constructed an Arduino Nano-controlled player that uses wooden discs, with holes and solid sections large enough to clearly show what’s going on.

  • KAUDA is a low-cost, highly-efficient robotic arm

    Would you like your own industrial robot arm, but don’t have tens of thousands of dollars to spend? You could instead build Giovanni Lerda’s KAUDA, a five-axis device that uses under 800g of PLA, an Arduino Mega, and other off-the-shelf parts.

    KAUDA utilizes servos to actuate the two wrist joints, along with a NEMA 17 motor for the elbow. A single stepper rotates the base in the horizontal direction, while dual steppers provide lifting force at this joint.

    The gripper is a three-fingered linkage assembly, controlled by a small DC motor. The arm’s construction is outlined on its official website, and instructions can be found in Lerda’s write-up here. As seen in the video below, KAUDA looks great and appears to work quite well!

  • GNU Taler operational at Bern University of Applied Sciences

    The GNU Taler payment system was launched at the BFH in the presence of a representative of the Swiss National Bank. Students, staff, faculty and visitors can visit the cafeteria at Höheweg 80 to withdraw the electronic equivalent of Swiss Franks (CHF) onto Taler Wallet App running on their mobile phones and pay at a Taler-enabled snack machine. The system is expected to expand to allow payments at other places in the future. Various faculty members and students are involved various aspects of the project. Students interested in working on projects or theses related to the subject should contact Prof. Grothoff.

  • Opera 71 Released with Tab & History Searching Improvements

    Opera web browser 71 was released one day ago. The new version features more options for tab searching and history searching, custom shortcuts for Messengers & Workspaces.

  • Online Bootcamps Provide Clear Onramp to Cloud Engineering Careers

    Since launching the Cloud Engineer Bootcamp and Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp, thousands of individuals have begun their journey to becoming a qualified, certified cloud engineer. These programs offer newbies and experienced IT professionals respectively the opportunity to gain the skills needed to launch their cloud career. With a recent D2IQ study finding “only 23% of organizations believe they have the talent required to successfully complete their cloud native journey”, now is the time to make a move into this rapidly growing space.

  • New, Free Training Course Explores How to Deploy a Microservice-Based Architecture Using the TARS Project
  • Linux Foundation, TARS Foundation Launch Free Microservices Training Course
  • Check INTERNET Speed using Linux CLI
  • Create a SELF-SIGNED SSL Certficate in Linux
  • How to Lock Application with Specific Node Version
Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (libssh, python35, and xen), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (librepo and mysql:8.0), SUSE (perl-DBI), and Ubuntu (Apache Log4j, Apache XML-RPC, bsdiff, libdbi-perl, luajit, milkytracker, OpenJPEG, ruby-loofah, and ruby-websocket-extensions).

  • SSH Attack Vector: Dormant & Forgotten Keys

    SSH keys are everywhere. However, despite their widespread use and high-privilege access, they're often overlooked by IT and security teams. Meanwhile, malicious actors seek to exploit unmanaged and unprotected keys to perform SSH attacks and spread through networks undetected. In this blog, we'll discuss the underlying problem of SSH key sprawl and how to prevent emerging SSH attacks, such as FritzFrog and Lemon_Duck, by implementing proper key management and security practices.

  • Optional L1d Flushing On Context Switching Looks Like It Will Try Again For Linux 5.10

    The feature to provide opt-in flushing of the L1 data cache on each context switch looks like it will be coming with the Linux 5.10 cycle for this functionality providing security benefits but at the cost of further performance degradation. Earlier this year an Amazon engineer proposed the L1d flushing on context switching in the name of security due to vulnerabilities like MDS. Linux 5.8 was going to add this optional feature but was quickly reverted as Linux creator Linus Torvalds found it to beyond stupid, the software fallback not necessarily working, and the performance implications.

Nginx vs. Apache: When to Use One or the Other

The two most popular web servers in the world are Apache and Nginx, with over 60% of all websites worldwide being run by these two web servers. Both Apache and Nginx offer excellent performance and similar features. However, they differ in terms of their architecture, security, and performance. Because both of these servers are pretty great, it can be hard to choose between them. It’s important to make the right decision since each web server has its own pros and cons. In this tutorial, we will introduce Apache and Nginx, compare both servers and help you to decide which one is best for your website. Read more Also: Build multi-architecture container images using Kubernetes

Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  • Steve Kemp: Implementing a FORTH-like language ..

    At the time I read that comment I'd just hacked up a simple FORTH REPL of my own, in Perl, and I said "thanks for posting". I was recently reminded of this discussion, and decided to work through the process. Using only minimal outside resources the recipe worked as expected!

  • Salsa hosted 1e6 CI jobs

    Today, Salsa hosted it's 1,000,000th CI job. The price for hitting the target goes to the Cloud team. The job itself was not that interesting, but it was successful.

  • Debian Local Groups at DebConf20 and beyond

    There are a number of large and very successful Debian Local Groups (Debian France, Debian Brazil and Debian Taiwan, just to name a few), but what can we do to help support upcoming local groups or help spark interest in more parts of the world? There has been a session about Debian Local Teams at Debconf20 and it generated generated quite a bit of constructive discussion in the live stream (recording available at https://meetings-archive.debian.net/pub/debian-meetings/2020/DebConf20/), in the session's Etherpad and in the IRC channel (#debian-localgroups). This article is an attempt at summarizing the key points that were raised during that discussion, as well as the plans for the future actions to support new or existent Debian Local Groups and the possibility of setting up a local group support team.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 16th September 2020

    The web team here at Canonical run two-week iterations. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and More

  • FLOSS Weekly 596: Self-Sovereign Identity - Evernym & Verifiable Credentials

    Self-sovereign identity, and the importance of verifiable credentials with Richard Esplin a product manager from the company Evernym. Historically we have expressed our identity through a piece of paper, driver's license, and documents given by an authority but, now in the digital age, we have companies holding the credentials, like Facebook & Google. Richard Esplin, an open-source advocate, talks with Doc Searls and Shawn Powers about the importance of taking control of your identity. Richard Esplin works for Evernym, which is the world's leading platform for verifiable credentials.

  • Fern Vim: It's Been Fun Netrw, But I Have A Better File Tree

    I've been using Netrw since the day I stopped using Nerdtree and it's been ok after dealing with a few hacky problems but it's always been sort of lacking but recently I discovered another file explorer called fern vim and you know what it does everything that I could possibly want it to do plus it's dead simple to extend.

  • Are Snaps Bad?

    How to Remove Snaps 02:47 Why are Snaps Bad

