Delightful Free and Open Source ASCII Art Tools
ASCII art is a graphic design technique that relies primarily on computers for presentation and consists of pictures put together from characters defined by the ASCII (American Standard Code for Information Interchange) standard. These characters are letters, numbers and special characters such as # / and \. ASCII art is as much a constituent element of the internet as emoticons, cats, or acronyms such as ROTFL and LOL.
ASCII art was invented, in large part, because early printers lacked graphics ability. Characters were used to replace graphic marks. Dot matrix printers designed for bulk printing often used ASCII art to print large banners, to help distinguish different print jobs from different users. ASCII art was also used in early e-mail when images could not be embedded.
Anbox now runs on the Librem 5, getting you access to many additional free software apps that are packaged only for Android.
With Android emulation unlocked on the Librem 5, the number of usable mobile apps has once again jumped. It’s time to start thinking about which apps you have to keep for now, and which apps could use the ad-free respectful PureOS touch.
Optical media normally contains information in the form of 1s and 0s that are much too small to be seen by the human eye. This can make understanding their operation less than straightforward. To solve this problem, Jon Bumstead constructed an Arduino Nano-controlled player that uses wooden discs, with holes and solid sections large enough to clearly show what’s going on.
Would you like your own industrial robot arm, but don’t have tens of thousands of dollars to spend? You could instead build Giovanni Lerda’s KAUDA, a five-axis device that uses under 800g of PLA, an Arduino Mega, and other off-the-shelf parts.
KAUDA utilizes servos to actuate the two wrist joints, along with a NEMA 17 motor for the elbow. A single stepper rotates the base in the horizontal direction, while dual steppers provide lifting force at this joint.
The gripper is a three-fingered linkage assembly, controlled by a small DC motor. The arm’s construction is outlined on its official website, and instructions can be found in Lerda’s write-up here. As seen in the video below, KAUDA looks great and appears to work quite well!
The GNU Taler payment system was launched at the BFH in the presence of a representative of the Swiss National Bank. Students, staff, faculty and visitors can visit the cafeteria at Höheweg 80 to withdraw the electronic equivalent of Swiss Franks (CHF) onto Taler Wallet App running on their mobile phones and pay at a Taler-enabled snack machine. The system is expected to expand to allow payments at other places in the future. Various faculty members and students are involved various aspects of the project. Students interested in working on projects or theses related to the subject should contact Prof. Grothoff.
Opera web browser 71 was released one day ago. The new version features more options for tab searching and history searching, custom shortcuts for Messengers & Workspaces.
Since launching the Cloud Engineer Bootcamp and Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp, thousands of individuals have begun their journey to becoming a qualified, certified cloud engineer. These programs offer newbies and experienced IT professionals respectively the opportunity to gain the skills needed to launch their cloud career. With a recent D2IQ study finding “only 23% of organizations believe they have the talent required to successfully complete their cloud native journey”, now is the time to make a move into this rapidly growing space.
Programming Leftovers
Very thrilled to announce a new package RcppSpdlog which is now on CRAN in its first release 0.0.1. We had tweeted once about the earliest version which had already caught the eyes of Gabi upstream.
RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovic.
Compression expert Rich Geldreich who previously worked for the likes of Valve and Unity prior to co-founding his own consulting firm has now made the Crunch and LZHAM technologies available under the public domain.
LZHAM is a lossless data compression codec with a compression ratio comparable to LZMA but with 1.5~8x faster decompression. This LZ-based data compression codec performs excitingly well for decompression purposes. More details on LZHAM via this repository.
These are some answers to the Week 78 of of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar
You don’t need to be a math whiz to program well. The truth is, few programmers need to know more than basic algebra. Of course, how much math you need to know depends on the application you’re working on. In general, the level of math required to be a programmer is lower than you might expect. Although math and computer programming aren’t as correlated as some people might believe, numbers are an integral part of any programming language, and Python is no exception.
In Pandas, you can convert a column (string/object or integer type) to datetime using the to_datetime() and astype() methods. Furthermore, you can also specify the data type (e.g., datetime) when reading your data from an external source, such as CSV or Excel.
In this Pandas tutorial, we are going to learn how to convert a column, containing dates in string format, to datetime. First, we are going to have a look at converting objects (i.e., strings) to datetime using the to_datetime() method. One neat thing when working with to_datetime() is that we can work with the format parameter. That is, we will also have a look at how to get the correct format when converting. After that, we will go on and carry out this conversion task with the astype() method.
In this essay I'll describe how I improved chemfp's gzip read performance by about 15% by replacing Python's built-in gzip module with a ctypes interface to libz. If you need faster gzip read performance, you might consider using zcat or similar tool in a subprocess - if so, look at the xopen module.
Gzip decompression overhead is enough that the 15% read speedup corresponds to a 5% overall speedup for chemfp's sdf2fps tool.
chemfp is a high-performance cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search package for Python. See its home page and documentation for details. Various licensing options are available, including the option to download a pre-compiled package that works on most Linux-based OSes so you test most of the features right now.
After over a half year working on this new version, Rav1e 0.4 is on the way but first is the alpha milestone out today.
Rav1e 0.4 Alpha delivers from a few percent to over 100% speed-up on x86-64 depending upon quality settings and more. The Arm 64-bit speed-ups are even more pronounced with the Rav1e 0.4 performance slated to offer at least a 50% speed-up at nearly all quality settings. The ARM speed-ups are coming thanks to writing more NEON Assembly.
