Games: XDC 2020, Unvanquished and More Free/Libre Titles
-
Valve developer shows off Gamescope for Linux at XDC 2020
As we highlighted in our initial XDC 2020 article, one of the presentations this year was from a Valve developer who is working on Gamescope.
Gamescope, something we revealed before across two articles (#1, #2), was started by Valve dev Pierre-Loup Griffais, who is one of the most prominent Linux people at Valve after joining them in 2012. Griffais has also been heavily involved in Valve's various external open source contracting, with this like ACO for Mesa and more.
Created as an evolution of steamcompmgr, the original SteamOS session compositing window manager but it's come a long way since then. Being a rewrite to be based on Wayland (and XWayland for what doesn't work with Wayland directly) rather than GLX, giving them much more direct control over everything with Vulkan. From the talk, Griffais mentioned how they began with using wlroots (a modular Wayland compositor library), from there they hacked away at it and merged it with a bunch of what was in steamcompmgr.
-
Free first-person shooter-strategy 'Unvanquished' is now properly open source
After a long period of silence, it seems a lot was going on behind the scenes for Unvanquished and it's now properly open source all the way through.
Originally forked off from another game, Tremulous, which has a lot in common with the Natural Selection game. Two opposing sides of Aliens vs Humans that mixes first-person action with a little strategy with some building. Unvanquished was an effort to continue Tremulous with more modern features and it appears to be close to a new release.
In a long round-up blog post, a lot of effort has been put into splitting up assets and tools needed for Unvanquished into their own respositories, making it easier to track down and properly sort out licensing. Lots didn't have a license, or one that was problematic for the project. Now though? They're announcing that Unvanquished is now "fully open source again, from engine to game code, from models to textures".
-
Unity 2020.2 game engine gets a Beta release
Unity Technologies just recently released a brand new build of the Unity game engine, with a focus on performance, stability and workflow improvements.
The Unity 2020.2 release is now in Beta, which follows their pattern of having two 'TECH' releases followed by Unity 2020 LTS which is due for March 2021. The TECH release are for enthusiasts who need the latest stuff, with the LTS builds aimed at everyone else. The full 2020.2 release should be later this year.
-
Get an early look at NO PLAN B, an upcoming tactical strategy planning game
NO PLAN B from the developer of Gladiabots looks like it will be quite fun, blending ideas from the likes of Door Kickers and Frozen Synapse.
The idea is that using a specially made timeline system, you plan out every member of your squad on where they go and what they do. You do this across a full 3D mission map, and watch as it all unfolds. If it didn't go to plan, you can go back and try again. NO PLAN B will also be open to plenty of community-created content with a map generation system, a level editor along with tools to adjust every part of the mission down to every detail.
Across three new videos, the developer showed how the work in progress system will work. From planning, to execution and then a needed adjustment of the plan.
-
Mindustry, one of the best open source games around has a huge upgrade in testing
Mindustry, a game that mixes in Factorio with Tower Defence and then goes wild from there is a fantastic example of how good a free and open source game can be. So good in fact, I wrote an article about my love of it and spoke in a video about it on Linux For Everyone.
-
