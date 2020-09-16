As described in My infrastructure as of 2019, my machines are located in three different sites and are loosely coupled. Nonetheless, I wanted to set things up so that if an IP address is acting maliciously toward one machine, all my machines block that IP at once so the meanie won't get to try one machine after another.

This isn't exactly new, with computers or even in nature. That's why I named this acacia.

One of multiple ways to achieve this goal would have used BGP and communities. The problem with this approach is that I wanted all exchanges between my machines to be encrypted. I could have met this requirement with a VPN, but I would have had to set up too many sessions for my taste. And I wanted to develop a REST API, just for its own sake.