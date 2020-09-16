Android Leftovers
-
How to Update Google Play Services on Android
-
How iOS 14's Messaging, Maps & Privacy Updates Compare To Android 11
-
Chrome OS’s media controls is moving to Quick Settings like on Android 11
-
ASUS ZenFone 6 ready to receive Android 11 beta update
-
The Sony Xperia 5 II to get Android 11 right after launch
-
Google Android 11 Preview
-
Google is rolling out a simplified Google Pay app for Android
-
Top 5 Meme Generator Apps for Android
-
Motorola One 5G review: Awkward middle child
-
Firefox 81 for Android Adds Downloads Page, Download Manager Support, and More
-
Malware equipped with data-stealing capabilities reported targeting Android mobile devices: Dhotre
-
Android gaming on Chromebooks has nearly tripled in recent months
-
OnePlus 8 series plus Nord gain Android Enterprise Recommended certification
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 339 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt Creator 4.13.1 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13.1 ! In this release we fixed various smaller issues, and also updated Clazy to its 1.7 branch, which fixes analyzing files and projects with Clazy on macOS. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.13.1 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.
Geary Email Client Now Supports Plugins, Improves Server Compatibility
Geary 3.38.0 is a major new release that carries a crop of new features, makes some welcome bug fixes, and boost overall server compatibility. The headline feature? That’ll be the addition of plugin support. New Geary plugins allow users to add additional functionality to the client. A handful of plugins are included in this release...
Between Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and deepin 20 Releases
Finally deepin 20 released in September this year following Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Both are Free Libre Open Source Software computer operating systems. However, as we know Ubuntu brings many nice features, we celebrate with deepin the brand new look and move towards freedom. This article summarizes both beautiful OSes for everyone. Enjoy! It is deepin 20 the brand new luxurious operating system. Since long, deepin is the most polished GNU/Linux distro. It is a good news for computer users today as now deepin comes with redesigned DDE user interface and more freedom by switching away from Chrome and WPS into Mozilla Firefox and LibreOffice. deepin OS is a China based operating system developed by Wuhan Deepin Technology which is a member of The Linux Foundation.
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 49 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago
18 hours 10 sec ago
20 hours 6 min ago