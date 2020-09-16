Language Selection

Thursday 17th of September 2020
Android
Qt Creator 4.13.1 released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13.1 ! In this release we fixed various smaller issues, and also updated Clazy to its 1.7 branch, which fixes analyzing files and projects with Clazy on macOS. The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.13.1 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list. Read more

Geary Email Client Now Supports Plugins, Improves Server Compatibility

Geary 3.38.0 is a major new release that carries a crop of new features, makes some welcome bug fixes, and boost overall server compatibility. The headline feature? That’ll be the addition of plugin support. New Geary plugins allow users to add additional functionality to the client. A handful of plugins are included in this release... Read more

Between Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and deepin 20 Releases

Finally deepin 20 released in September this year following Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Both are Free Libre Open Source Software computer operating systems. However, as we know Ubuntu brings many nice features, we celebrate with deepin the brand new look and move towards freedom. This article summarizes both beautiful OSes for everyone. Enjoy! It is deepin 20 the brand new luxurious operating system. Since long, deepin is the most polished GNU/Linux distro. It is a good news for computer users today as now deepin comes with redesigned DDE user interface and more freedom by switching away from Chrome and WPS into Mozilla Firefox and LibreOffice. deepin OS is a China based operating system developed by Wuhan Deepin Technology which is a member of The Linux Foundation. Read more

