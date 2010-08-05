SBC and HMI starter kit run Linux on i.MX6 ULL
Artila’s “SBC-7530” runs Linux 5.4 on an i.MX6 ULL with WiFi, 2x 10/100 LAN, 3x USB, 2x RS-485, 2x CAN, mini-PCIe with micro-SIM, and an optional starter kit with 7-inch touchscreen.
Taiwan-based Artila Electronics, which is known for its Matrix line of low-power, compact IoT gateways, has launched its first SBC in 12 years. The i.MX6 ULL-equipped SBC-7530 follows its circa-2008 M-508 SBC, which is based on an ARM9-based Atmel (now Microchip) AT91RM9200.
In recent years, Artila has been transitioning from Atmel/Microchip Cortex-A5 SAMA5D SoCs to NXP’s similarly power-efficient, but Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 ULL (or i.MX6ULL), as found on its recent Matrix-752. In 2018, Artila released a M-X6ULL compute module.
