Deepin 20 is still the most beautiful Linux desktop on the market I'll confess that I love a good-looking desktop--I've been that way since I first discovered AfterStep, back in 2000. Not only was it beautiful, it was insanely customizable. At one point, I had my AfterStep desktop tricked out such that nearly every single element used a certain level of transparency. It was cool, and it blew the minds of anyone who dared lay eyes on it. The Deepin desktop never fails to elicit the same kind of reactions. With every iteration, Deepin improves on what was already the most gorgeous Linux desktop of all time. However… (I really hate to type that word sometimes).

SBC and HMI starter kit run Linux on i.MX6 ULL Artila’s “SBC-7530” runs Linux 5.4 on an i.MX6 ULL with WiFi, 2x 10/100 LAN, 3x USB, 2x RS-485, 2x CAN, mini-PCIe with micro-SIM, and an optional starter kit with 7-inch touchscreen. Taiwan-based Artila Electronics, which is known for its Matrix line of low-power, compact IoT gateways, has launched its first SBC in 12 years. The i.MX6 ULL-equipped SBC-7530 follows its circa-2008 M-508 SBC, which is based on an ARM9-based Atmel (now Microchip) AT91RM9200. In recent years, Artila has been transitioning from Atmel/Microchip Cortex-A5 SAMA5D SoCs to NXP’s similarly power-efficient, but Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 ULL (or i.MX6ULL), as found on its recent Matrix-752. In 2018, Artila released a M-X6ULL compute module.